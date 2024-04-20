WRITE OUT LOUD Continues to Celebrate 2024 NEA Big Read with Community Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience continues to celebrate the 2024 NEA BIG READ with community events. These community events celebrate the novel Circe by Madeleine Miller and Mythology by Edith Hamilton.

Two not to be missed events are Tea Tasting with the Sorceress on Saturday April 27th from 9:30am - 11:00am at the World Beat Center - Ethnobotany Peace Garden and a discussion about Female Roles - In Mythology and Now on May 2nd at 7pm.

For a complete list of NEA Big Read community events in April and May, many of them free - go to https://writeoutloudsd.com/nea-big-read-circe/

Tea Tasting With The Sorceress

Saturday, April 27th 9:30am - 11:00am

World Beat Center, Balboa Park - Ethnobotany Peace Garden

Pre-register for $25 tickets

Join herbalist Cindy Saylor in a magical garden to explore the history, lore, and benefits of herbal teas. We will honor Circe and her journey as a daughter of the sun, a single mother and on to the heights of her power - both terrible and benevolent. Participants will learn how to taste tea like an herbalist and ground into the earth and the elements. After tasting and learning the properties and benefits of 6 herbal teas participants will make their own herbal tea blend to enjoy at home.

Parking: You can park along Park Blvd, or directly across the street from World Beat Center is a free public parking lot.

Cost: $25.00 includes a donation for Write Out Loud and World Beat Center Ethnobotany Garden

All are welcome: Sliding Scale - $10.00-$25.00+

Cindy Saylor, Everyday Plant Magic - Herbalist and Community Educator

Cindy is a Certified Herbalist, Nutritionist and a teacher, trained in the vitalist tradition of holistic herbal healing. She has observed how the plants and herbs provide a green path for everyone to explore and renew a connection to the earth. Plants help us to know ourselves better, they teach us how to care for the earth and they provide food and medicine. Herbs and the green kingdom of plants have helped Cindy transform her own life. Her clients and students have benefited from these same strategies and practices. The practices and herbs she shares and teaches are part of time honored traditions that support us all in caring for ourselves and our loved ones.

Cindy is a native Californian and has lived in San Diego for most of her life. She loves to spend time in nature, garden, cook, travel, explore art and hang out with her human, animal and plant families. www.everydayplantmagic.com

Discussion - Female Roles - In Mythology and Now

Thursday, May 2nd 7pm

Join Laura Mitchell, Executive Director of the Women's Museum of California, for a discussion about “Female Roles - In Mythology and Now” at a private home.

Admission is free. Please email writeoutloudsd@gmail.com for address details.

Laura L. Mitchell, Ph.D., is the Executive Director of the Women's Museum of California in Balboa Park. Prior to her joining the Women's Museum in 2023, she was the Executive Director of Visions Museum of Textile Art, located in the Liberty Station Arts District. Her other professional experience includes the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution, where she edited a history magazine for children and worked on exhibition planning. She also spent nearly a decade in Hong Kong working in international education. She earned her BA in Economics from Pomona College and her Ph.D. in American history from Yale University. The mother of two grown daughters, she lives in San Diego with her two dogs and enjoys tea, Japanese gardens, and classical music.

About Write Out Loud

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In their six show season of Story Concerts, Twainfest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature; Poefest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe and other writers of the macabre, Kamishibi StoryBox Theatre for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Read Imagine Create for teens; Let Your Voice Be Heard - Student Poetry Initiative, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; and Stories for Seniors.