San Diego Musical Theatre Announces STARS UNDER THE STARS Benefit Concert

The event will feature Allison Spratt Pearce, Erin Vanderhyde, Robert J. Townsend, Bethany Slomka and more.

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced the "Stars Under The Stars" benefit concert scheduled to stream for three days only - September 25-27, 2020.

SDMT's "Stars Under the Stars" is a special concert where all the musical selections on the program were chosen from those submitted by SDMT's valued patrons, subscribers and followers. "We really wanted to create a theatrical experience based on our patron's favorite SDMT Broadway Musicals," said Jill Townsend, SDMT Artistic Director. "It is more than just a streaming concert as the goal of the artist's performances and stories is to transport the audience back to the theatre to relive their favorite show memories."

Featuring some of San Diego's favorite artists, SDMT's "Stars Under The Stars" performers include Allison Spratt Pearce, Erin Vanderhyde, Robert J. Townsend, Bethany Slomka, Bryan Banville, Bets Malone and a very special guest performance by Ken Prymus.

"I am very excited to be a part of this incredible performance," said Allison Spratt Pearce. "It gives us a rare opportunity to share our talent while also raising money to help get us back on stage as soon as it is safe to do so."

Proceeds from this special event will go directly towards the SDMT fundraiser campaign to produce their 2021 season and bring artists, creative team, crew and orchestra back to the Horton Grand Theatre. Visit http://bit.ly/SDMTStarsConcert to get your tickets today!

