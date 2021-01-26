San Diego Musical Theatre Announces DATE NIGHT

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced Date Night - scheduled to stream February 11 - 14, 2021, featuring Emmy Award Winner special guest, Carolyn Hennesy!

Date Night opens with Carolyn Hennesy's grand entrance into Manhattan's, a neighborhood wine bar tended to by a San Diego musical theatre favorite, Robert J. Townsend. Bringing a healthy dose of hilarious self-deprecating humor and obvious skepticism at the prospect of her blind date actually showing up, Hennesy encounters a revolving door of Date Night's four musical theatre power couples throughout the evening. Audiences will enjoy how each appearance brings amusing true tales of how they met and became a couple peppered with incredible vocal performances of their favorite songs.

"It is almost surreal to reflect how last year we were celebrating Valentine's day with our wildly successful production of "She Loves Me," said Jill Townsend, SDMT Artistic Director. "Date Night is a wonderful departure from the heavily steeped romantic Valentine's Day shows and seemed more refreshing and appealing as a much-desired reprieve of 2020."

To find out if Hennesy's blind date ever makes an appearance and to hear the incredible vocal and performance talents of Carolyn Hennesy, Robert J. Townsend, Kelly Derouin & David Humphrey, Evie & Stephen Jack, Luke Monday & JD Dumas and Katie Sapper & Charlie Gange, visit http://bit.ly/DateNightSanDiego to purchase your tickets to Date Night!

All proceeds from Date Night go directly towards SDMT future Broadway musical productions for the 2021 season.