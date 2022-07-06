SOMETHING ROTTEN to Make Regional Premiere at The Moonlight This Month

Moonlight Stage Productions will welcome audiences to the renaissance for its third musical of its 2022 season when it produces the hilarious Broadway hit "Something Rotten!" at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, July 20 through August 6 at 8 p.m. It is 16th century England where two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, are desperate to write a hit play. But they are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star William Shakespeare. A chance meeting with a soothsayer who foretells that the future of theatre involves simultaneous singing and dancing propels the brothers to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, Nick and Nigel realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, "Something Rotten!" is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals - those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything's better with an exclamation point! With such songs as "Welcome to the Renaissance" and "The Black Death" offering a whacky take on history, audiences will love revisiting everything from Renaissance fashion to the bubonic plague through the hilarious twisted lens of the show.

"Something Rotten!" features music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award-nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell. The Broadway production opened in April 2015 and played for 708 performances earning ten Tony Award nominations.



At The Moonlight, "Something Rotten!" will be directed by Jamie Torcellini and choreographed by Bill Burns, both reuniting after staging last summer's runaway hit Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." They are joined by Music Director and Conductor Michael Patternostro (Lumiere from Moonlight's "Beast").



Featured in the company are Cameron Bond-Sczempka as Nick Bottom, Bryan Banville as Nigel Bottom, Chelle Denton as Bea Bottom, Randall Hickman as Nostradamus, Liliana Rodriguez as Portia, Johnny Fletcher as Brother Jeremiah, Greg Nicholas as Lord Clapham/Master of Justice, Dallas McLaughlin as Shylock, E.Y. Washington as the Minstrel, and David Burnham as Shakespeare.



Also featured in the cast are Ensemble, Swings and Understudies Van Angelo, Kiana Kimberly Baylor, Ellie Barrett, Drew Bradford, Jake Bradford, Josh Bradford, Xavier J. Bush, Cole Fletcher, DaRrand Hall, Fisher Kaake, Marcella Maysonet, Anthony Michael Vacio, Kylie Molnar, Emma Park, Holly Santiago, Jupityr Shaw, Amy Smith, Jenna Viana, and Andrea Williams.

Rounding out the "Something Rotten!" creative team are Scenic Designer Paul Black, Costume Designer Robin McGee, Lighting Designer Jennifer Edwards, Sound Designer Brandon Boomizad, Hair and Wig Designer Peter Herman, Properties Designer Dylan Powell, Costume Coordinator Heather Megill, Properties Coordinator Bonnie Durben, and Stage Manager Topaz Cooks.

Tickets to "Something Rotten" are on sale now and are priced $17-$61. To purchase by phone, call (760) 724-2110 or online at moonlightstage.com.

The remaining musicals of the season are "Ragtime The Musical" (August 17 - September 3), and "Kinky Boots" (September 14 - October 1).