Point Loma Playhouse Stages THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES

Point Loma Playhouse continues the2019-2020 season with The Eight: Reindeer Monologues by Jeff Goode, directed by Jerry Pilato and Erica Livingstone.



Starring David Janisch as Dasher, Eric Trigg as Comet, Christine McCoy as Dancer, Andrew Walters as Hollywood (Prancer), Mclain Parker as Cupid, Melanie Mino as Blitzen, Michael Adler as Donner and Kellen Gold as Vixen. Intended for a mature audience, not recommended for children.

The Eight: Reindeer Monologues takes to the stage at the Point Loma Playhouse located at 3035 Talbot Street 92106, in the historic Point Loma Assembly.

This production is running for a limited time, six performances over four weeks in Point Loma, Ca. The show will run from November 22, 2019 through December 14, 2019

Performance dates are November 22, 23, 30 December 6, 13, 14 Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 pm

Ticket Prices Adults $20 Sen./Mil./Stu. $17, Group $14 (8 or more) Open seating, doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Handicapped Accessible. Free parking available in lot across street.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pointlomaplayhouse.com or at the door on the night of the performance.

Special Note to Press/Media: Point Loma Playhouse would like to invite the media and press to any of our productions. Call or email us to make a reservation, please include who you are representing to secure your complimentary tickets, your name will appear at the door on the night of the performance or tickets can be emailed to you.





