Photos: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Scripps Ranch Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their Season 45 with TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, directed by Kym Pappas. The production runs through December 8th on the campus of Alliant International University. Check out production photos below!

The cast includes talented San Diego actors Jyl Kaneshiro, Lisette Velandia, Michelle Marie Trester, and Max Macke.

Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that “Sugar”- an anonymous advice columnist - was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer (Strayed) was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, she used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

Based on Strayed’s experiences as the advice columnist, Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching out when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers. With empathy and intuition, Sugar exemplifies the lost art of listening and healing. New York Times critic’s pick, Tiny Beautiful Things opens our eyes to the tiny moments when the world surprises us with care.

There is a content advisory on this piece as it contains discussions of abuse, addiction, and complex family dynamics. Viewer discretion is advised, as the content may be emotionally challenging for some.

The production team includes Stage Manager Jessamyn Foster, Assistant Stage Manager Hayden St Clair, Producer Ruth Russell, Set Design Dixon Fish, Set Construction John Owen, Props Design/Set Dressing by Duane McGregor, Scenic Painting by Duane McGregor, Lighting Design by Mitchell Simkovsky, Sound Design by Carla Nell, and Costume Design by Cassandra Crawford

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run from November 15 - December 8th on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.



Jyl Kaneshiro and Michelle Marie Trester

Jyl Kaneshiro and Michelle Marie Trester

Jyl Kaneshiro

Lisette Velandia and Jyl Kaneshiro

Lisette Velandia and Jyl Kaneshiro

Max Macke and Jyl Kaneshiro

Max Macke, Lisette Velandia, and Jyl Kaneshiro

