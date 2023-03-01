Palo Alto Players Announces 2023 Gala Fundraiser 'Be Our Guest'

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its annual gala fundraiser "Be Our Guest" on Saturday, April 1, 2023 6-9 pm, at the Oshman Family JCC Cultural Arts Hall in Palo Alto, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

Tie your napkin 'round your neck, chérie, and Palo Alto Players will provide the rest! Dress to impress and enjoy captivating conversations with the members of the Palo Alto Players family and fellow theater fans in a gorgeous setting. Try the grey stuff (it's delicious) with a catered dinner and while you dine, entertainment will be served from some favorite Palo Alto Players' performers.

All net proceeds from the gala fundraiser will directly support Palo Alto Players' mission to provide affordable access, opportunities, and a vibrant creative home to theatre artists of all ages and backgrounds. Tickets ($150) and tables ($1,500 and up) can be purchased online at paplayers.org/event/2023-gala-be-our-guest or by calling 650.329.0891.

"We're thrilled to be able to gather in person again for our annual gala fundraiser for an enchanted evening of dining and spectacular performances at the beautiful Oshman Family JCC," said Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "Like many performing arts organizations, we continue to experience the economic impacts of the pandemic. At Palo Alto Players we believe that the arts can transform lives, and our one fundraising event of the year raises crucial funds to further that mission, ensuring that the arts are affordable and accessible for all."

The event will also honor long-time Palo Alto Players lighting designer Ed Hunter, who will receive the Leading Player award for his years of artistic and technical contributions to Palo Alto Players and the local arts community.

All tickets for the gala fundraiser on April 1st include catered appetizers, buffet dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and auction access. A portion of the ticket is tax deductible. The online auction, showcasing the local businesses and leaders who help the local community thrive by supporting the arts, will open on Saturday, March 25th and close at 9 pm PT on Saturday, April 1st.

Palo Alto Players gratefully acknowledges the local businesses and community leaders making this event possible. (Sponsors as of February 21, 2023). Stanford Federal Credit Union, Palo Alto Weekly, Magical Bridge Foundation, Premier Properties Commercial Real Estate. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Managing Director Elizabeth Santana at esantana@paplayers.org.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/event/2023-gala-be-our-guest or for up-to-the-minute information, follow Palo Alto Players on Instagram @PaloAltoPlayers, and Facebook at facebook.com/PaloAltoPlayers.