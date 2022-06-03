Palo Alto Players Announces 2022 Gala Fundraiser 'A Very, Merry Unbirthday Mad Tea Party'

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12-3pm, at the Palo Alto Art Center Sculpture Garden, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. At the Very, Merry Unbirthday Mad Tea Party, guests are invited to join their host the Mad Hatter for a spot of tea in a beautiful outdoor garden setting, dress in their favorite Alice in Wonderland-inspired attire, and enjoy off the wall foods and drinks catered by Tea Traditions, accompanied by entertainment that is sure to delight. All net proceeds from the gala fundraiser will directly support Palo Alto Players' mission to provide affordable access, opportunities, and a vibrant creative home to theatre artists of all ages and backgrounds.

Tickets ($125) and tables ($1,000 and up) can be purchased online at paplayers.org or by calling 650.329.0891.

"For some forgotten reason, foul forces prevented us from throwing a true celebration of our 90th birthday last year, so we're going to celebrate this year with an Alice In Wonderland-inspired unbirthday party!," said Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "We've invited some special guests to join the Mad Hatter, so you never know what might happen or who might make an appearance. We encourage everyone to dress up and have some fun with us. We're so excited to be able to gather again in person for our annual fundraiser that supports our ongoing mission!"

The event will also honor long-time Palo Alto Players supporters Kristen and Felix Lo, who will receive the Leading Player award to recognize their indelible impact on Palo Alto Players and the local arts community. All tickets for the gala fundraiser on June 25th include Mad Hatter Tea Party themed dining and drinks catered by Tea Traditions, wine, live entertainment, and auction access. A portion of the ticket is tax deductible. In-person attendees must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to attend. The online auction, showcasing the local businesses and leaders who help the local community thrive by supporting the arts, will open on Saturday, June 18th and close at 5pm PT on Saturday June 25th.

Palo Alto Players gratefully acknowledges the local businesses and community leaders making this event possible. (Sponsors and Tables Hosts as of June 2, 2022). First Republic Bank Palo Alto, George and Susan Crow, Jessica Christie and Aidan Begg; Premier Properties; Dana Tom and Nancy Kawakita; Wine Sponsor: Grocery Outlet Palo Alto. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Managing Director Elizabeth Santana at esantana@paplayers.org.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/event/2022-gala or for up-to-the-minute information, follow Palo Alto Players on Twitter @PaloAltoPlayers or twitter.com/PaloAltoPlayers, Instagram @PaloAltoPlayers, and Facebook at facebook.com/PaloAltoPlayers.