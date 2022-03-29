Palo Alto Players Announces 2022-23 Season

Palo Alto Players, the Peninsula's first theatre company, announces its 92nd season titled FULL SPEED AHEAD, and it's packed with stories the whole family can enjoy. The 2022-23 line-up, beginning August 2022, was first unveiled at online event on Sunday, March 27th by Artistic Director Patrick Klein and includes SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL; DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and a fifth show to be announced later in the year. All performances are held at the Lucie Stern Theater located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

Subscriptions are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Single tickets go on sale later in the year.

"Our 2022-23 Season is easily the boldest one yet, featuring titles that have electrified Broadway in recent years," said Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "From a tale as old as time, to brilliant kids discovering their inner rock god, to a whacky play where nearly everything goes awry, to the wildest undersea adventure ever, it's a theatrical journey like no other- a season of fun for everyone. Live theater is going full speed ahead and I can't wait for our community to come along for the ride!"

Palo Alto Players' 92nd season kicks off in August 2022 with SCHOOL OF ROCK, the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical based on the 2003 film starring comedian Jack Black, followed in November with DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the romantic and beloved musical inspired by the classic fairytale. In January 2023, the company presents the smash hit comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, described as "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" In April 2023, Palo Alto Players goes under the sea with everyone's favorite sponge in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series.The fifth title closing out the season in June 2023, will be announced later this year. All performances will be staged in the Lucie Stern Theater to a live in-person audience, in accordance with any state and local health officials' guidelines at the time of the performance.

In chronological order, Palo Alto Players' 2022-23 season is as follows:

SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

August 27 - September 11, 2022 (preview August 26)

Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White

Book by Julian Fellowes

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

New Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Based on the hit film, this hilarious, New York Times Critics Pick musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie... as well as musical theater's first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage!

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

November 5- 20, 2022 (preview November 4)

Music by Alan Menkin

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton

Singing teapots and candlesticks, an evil spell, and an unlikely love story are all part of the magic of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, an international sensation that has played to more than 35 million people in 13 countries. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage production includes all of the original songs from the movie by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, plus additional gems by Menken and Tim Rice. The whole family will be enchanted by this gorgeous production, featuring stunning costumes and sets, spectacular dance numbers, and, of course, a fairy-tale ending.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

January 21 - Feb 5, 2023 (preview January 20)

by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "a gut-busting hit" (The New York Times) and "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering "a riotous explosion of comedy" (Daily Beast).

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "tons of fun for all ages" (HuffPost) and "comic gold" (Variety) - sure to bring down the house!

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

April 29 - May 14, 2023 (preview April 28)

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Vibrant sets and costumes. Eclectic music by today's top artists. An erupting underwater volcano. A brilliant talking squirrel from Texas. And an ever-optimistic walking, talking, singing and dancing yellow sea sponge. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL checks every box one wants in a Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Best Musical award winner! While young fans of the animated series will delight in the familiar crazy antics from the most popular cartoon of the 2000s, the musical's creative team took great care to infuse the show with thematic elements and humor specifically targeting adult theatre-goers. It's a blow out in Bikini Bottom, and everyone's invited!

Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I. Additional Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional Music by Tom Kitt..

TO BE ANNOUNCED

June 17 - July 2, 2023 (preview June 16)

We're still exploring the perfect ending to our 92nd season. Stay tuned for an exciting announcement later this year!

For more information or to purchase season subscriptions, visit the company online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or in person at the Box Office at the Lucie Stern Theater located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, Tuesday-Friday 11am - 4pm PT. Subscription prices (starting at just $150 for all five productions) are available now. Special discounts for seniors, educators, military, youth, and patrons under 30 are also available. Some restrictions may apply. In addition to significant savings, subscribers receive other benefits such as priority seating, free ticket exchanges, and discounts on the purchase of additional single tickets.

In cooperation with The City of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Players performs at the Lucie Stern Theater located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, California. Use of this facility is made possible through support from The City of Palo Alto, Community Services Department, Division of Arts and Sciences, and from our patrons.

For more information about Palo Alto Players and upcoming shows, please visit paplayers.org or call the Box Office at 650.329.0891. Follow Palo Alto Players on Twitter @PaloAltoPlayers or twitter.com/PaloAltoPlayers, on Instagram @PaloAltoPlayers, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PaloAltoPlayers.