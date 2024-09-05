New Village Arts Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Village Arts has announced the first play of our 2024-2025 season: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, written by MacArthur Fellow Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation). Acclaimed San Diego-based artist and founder of Camino 23 Daniel Jáquez will direct the production.

In producing this show, we are honored to welcome our first Native American playwright to the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. THE THANKSGIVING PLAY will run October 12th through November 3rd. Previews will happen on October 4-11th, with an Opening Night Reception on October 12th, 2024.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY follows four well-meaning but misguided theatre and education professionals as they set out to create a Thanksgiving pageant at an elementary school—one that won't step on any toes. This rambunctious and sharp-edged comedy shines a spotlight on the contradictions of woke culture, dishing up the hypocrisies of modern America with a generous side of satire. Featuring cringeworthy (but entirely real) Thanksgiving songs sourced from social media, Larissa FastHorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY hilariously skewers political correctness, social awareness, and cultural stereotypes.

The company welcome director Daniel Jáquez to this production:

“I‘ve long admired Larissa FastHorse, her integrity, her wit, her clarity, her joy, and her approach to life in the arts. Her play provides an opportunity to laugh at oneself and at our valiant attempts to right some wrongs. In particular, the bad and the ugly of an enshrined USA holiday myth. As winners write the stories, Larissa says:

‘we actually have little access to the true history of this country. It has been intentionally erased from the educational system and popular culture.' The hilarity lies in seeing well intentioned, ill-informed teachers try to deal with it in their own earnest ways.

It's a play that invites us to laugh and to learn more about Native Americans and about the day some call National Day of Mourning. As I dive into the play, I'll be curious about the parallels that I, a Mexican American, might discover. My Kentucky born-and-raised mother brought all aspects of the Americana Thanksgiving celebration with her to Mexico. I love turkey and all its traditional trimmings, and we never questioned why... though Macy's had all the answers we needed at the time.”

We are thrilled to introduce the talented creative team, led by Jáquez, each bringing their unique vision and expertise to this sharp and timely satire. Rebecca Moore will stage manage the production. Michael Wogulis will be scenic designer, bringing the classroom to life with Annelise Salazar as lighting designer. Sandra Ruiz will costume the production. Evan Eason will be sound designer, and Joseff Paz will be props designer as well as assistant stage manager. Fredy Gomez Cruz will do the fight choreography.

The show will feature some of San Diego's best known comedic actors including Samantha Ginn, as the well-meaning (but somewhat clueless) school teacher Logan. Ginn has previously appeared in multiple shows at NVA (SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, MEN ON BOATS, and more) and also heads up our theatrical programs for teens and young adults with neurodiversity. Joining Ginn will be NVA's Board President Dr. AJ Knox as Caden, the history teacher eager to maintain historical accuracy. Knox has been seen in numerous facets of New Village Arts' productions, including directing (SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, THE 39 STEPS, and more), designing and sometimes performing. He was featured onstage last season in John Patrick Shanley's DOUBT. Returning after their successful NVA debuts in THE 39 STEPS, Kenny Bordieri and Erica Marie Weisz complete the cast as Jaxton and Alicia respectively. Connor Boyd and Kay Marian McNellen are the two swings for the production.

With rehearsals in full swing, the talented cast is already deeply engaged with the satirical brilliance of this play. Samantha Ginn, a dynamic force in the ensemble, shares her perspective on the play's relevance and humor:

“I'll never forget the day Kristianne Kurner introduced me to THE THANKSGIVING PLAY. It was a fall day in 2022 and Kristianne had all of the staff at New Village Arts sit around a table and read the play before we were off on Thanksgiving break. She thought it would be a good staff bonding experience. Boy, was she right. We spent 90 minutes reading Larissa FastHorse's genius play. We were laughing so hard, tears were coming to our eyes. That became such a core memory for me at New Village Arts, that I proposed to Kristianne a year later that we do a staged reading of the play on the mainstage. Kristianne said "yes, and" of course. I had the pleasure of directing the staged reading and casting some of my favorite people around town to work with. We had an absolute blast reading the play and bringing the story to life. It was received so well by our audience, that Kristianne decided to put the play into the 23rd season. I am now beyond thrilled to be playing Logan in the production. The cast that's assembled is top notch and the director, Daniel Jáquez, is extremely smart. I can't wait to see what we all create together. We are all in need of more joy these days. So I can't wait to tap into a play that has a very poignant message, and yet, keeps us laughing the whole time while thinking about these important themes.” - Samantha Ginn.

Joining her, AJ Knox, whose performance is sure to leave a lasting impression, weighs in on what makes this production a must-see event:

"I participated in NVA's staged reading of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY in 2023, where I worked with Samantha Ginn. I'm so excited to join her on stage for this fully-realized production! THE THANKSGIVING PLAY is above all, a very funny play full of relatable, flawed, misguided characters who think they're doing their best... but we'll let the audience be the judge. It also has a lot to say about the state of contemporary theatre in America, and the responsibility artists and theatre-makers have when choosing what stories to tell. I'm excited to help bring this provocative satire to life at NVA." - Dr. AJ Knox.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP