New Village Arts Presents STELLALUNA

New Village Arts, the professional theatre in the heart of Carlsbad that is the cultural hub of North County San Diego, presents a fully staged production of STELLALUNA, performed by teenagers and young adults with neurodiversity and perfect for all ages.



Based on the beloved children's book Stellaluna by Carlsbad resident Janell Cannon, the play is adapted by Aleta Barthell and directed by Samantha Ginn. Performances are August 19 to 22 at the world-famous Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, where NVA is in residence for the 2021 season. Tickets are $10 general admission and $5 for students.



STELLALUNA is produced as part of NVA's Inclusive Education Programming, which creates an inclusive arts experience for all members of the community. "We welcome all to our village, and strive to develop programming that will ensure everyone has access to quality arts education and entertainment," says NVA Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner.



NVA has partnered with Kids Act to develop fully staged productions for teenagers and young adults with neurodiversity, and their neurotypical peers. Working with top-quality arts educators and designers, students rehearse and develop fully realized productions. Past performances have included adaptations of The Little Prince, The Great Smelly Slobbery Small-Tooth Dog, and an original production entitled Secret Superheroes. Members of the cast and company for STELLALUNA range in age from 13 to mid- to late 20s. In addition to students on the autism spectrum, some have Down syndrome.



STELLALUNA is sponsored by a Comcast/NBC7/Telemundo Project Innovation Grant, The Foundation for Developmental Disabilities, The Nordson Corporation Foundation, and The Qualcomm Foundation, with additional support from The Flower Fields and The Home Depot.

About STELLALUNANearly escaping an attack from an owl, young Stellaluna must find their way in a world where they often feel upside down. This production has been created by a neurodiverse cast and crew, with dance and accompanying music performed by a live harpist. "Our real goal with this program is to put on a good show," says Aleta Barthell. "The performers do an amazing job and the play is interesting, magical, and beautiful. The individual performers' challenges become invisible, and everyone just enjoys a wonderful night in the theatre."

For more information visit: www.newvillagearts.org

