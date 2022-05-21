Moonlight Stage Productions Presents Reimagined CINDERELLA

A trio of creatives are making their Moonlight debuts and are leading Moonlight Stage Productions' second show of its 41st summer season, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" with performances June 8 - 25 at 8 p.m. at the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Featured amongst the cast are some of San Diego's most treasured theatre veterans in starring roles.

With a fresh new take on the beloved tale, this hilarious and romantic musical combines the story's classic elements - glass slippers, pumpkin, and a beautiful ball - along with some surprising twists. This Broadway tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" "The Prince is Giving a Ball," and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Forever etched in theatre history as the creators of some of Broadway's most popular musicals including "The Sound of Music," Oklahoma!," "The King and I" and many others, the updated production of "Cinderella" opened on Broadway in 2013 playing for 770 performances and earning nine Tony Award nominations. Tickets, priced $17 - $61, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

Featured in the company are Dhora Da Luz as Ella, Samuel Shea as Topher, Anise Ritchie as Marie, Eileen Bowman as Madame, Samantha Wynn Greenstone as Charlotte, Kumari Small as Gabrielle, Drew Bradford as Jean-Michel, Steve Gunderson as Sebastian, and Zane Davis as Lord Pinkleton.



Making their creative team debuts are Director Noelle Marion, Choreographer Jill Gorrie and Music Director and Conductor Tamara Paige. Rounding out the creative team is Associate Music Director Devon Hunt, Scenic Designer John Patrick, Costume Design is by The Theatre Company, Lighting Designer Ryan Marsh, Sound Designer Jim Zadai, Projection Designer Blake McCarty, Hair and Wig Designer Peter Herman, Additional Costume Design by Renetta Lloyd, Costume Coordination by Heather Megill, Properties Coordinated by Bonnie Durben, and Stage Manager Stanley D. Cohen.



Also featured in the cast are Ensemble, Swings and Understudies Daniella Airey, Ellie Barrett, Jake Bradford, Xavier J. Bush, John Cardenas, Beatrice Crosbie, Colby Hamann, Gerry Kenneth, Andres Lagang, Sarah Morgan, Joy Newbegin, Emma Nossal, Kaitlyn O'Leary, Trevor Rex, Jupityr Shaw, Amy Smith, Helen Tait and Morie Williams. Adding to the magic of "Cinderella" is the Youth Ensemble consisting of young artists including Sophia Antunes Melamed, Elena Bertacchi, Milly Cocanig, Garrett Currier, Elliana Kuna, Colette Nucci Coogan, Chloe Oh, Ethan Ramos, Scottie Smith and Maya Washington.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" was twice remade for television, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and again in 1997, featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The original Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" opened starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark and Harriet Harris.

The remaining musicals of the season are "Something Rotten!" (July 20 - August 6), "Ragtime The Musical" (August 17 - September 3), and "Kinky Boots" (September 14 - October 1). For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.

Pictured: Top row, left to right: Dhora Da Luz, Samuel Shea, Anise Ritchie, Eileen Bowman, Steve Gunderson. Bottom row, left to right: Samantha Wynn Greenstone, Kumari Small, Drew Bradford, Zane Davis.