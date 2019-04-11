Laguna Playhouse Announces Its 2019/2020 Season Of Shows

Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce its 99th season of shows!

Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, "Construction continues apace to update our Moulton Theatre in time for our centennial anniversary in 2020. Coupled with a spectacular season that includes three premieres, this will be a remarkable year for our theatre and community."

"Our 99th year simply could not be more exciting and we are thrilled to bring so many exceptional theatrical experiences to our subscribers and audiences as we get ready to turn 100!" adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

HAVE THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE...AS WE OPEN OUR 99TH SEASON WITH...

MAMMA MIA!

July 5 -July 28, 2019 (Press Opening July 7)

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson , Björn Ulvaeus

and some songs with Stig Anderson

Originally conceived by Judy Craymer



Get swept away by the infectious music, uplifting story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made Mamma Mia! a worldwide phenomenon. As wedding festivities commence on an idyllic Greek island, a young bride-to-be schemes to discover the identity of her father from among three men from her mother's past. With so many of ABBA's timeless hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance," "Money, Money, Money," and "SOS," this story of love and friendship is an unforgettable musical experience that will leave you dancing in the aisles!

A NEW LAUGH-OUT LOUD COMEDY!

YOGA PLAY

September 25 - October 13, 2019 (Press Opening September 29)

At the top of their game, yoga apparel giant Jojomon is hit with a terrible scandal that sends them into a freefall. Desperate to recover their earnings and reputation, newly hired CEO Joan stakes everything on an unlikely plan. This "comic nirvana!" (San Francisco Chronicle) asks what it takes to find your own authenticity in a world determined to sell enlightenment.

November 6 - November 24, 2019 (Press Opening November 10)

Before Game of Thrones, there was THE LION IN WINTER. It's Christmas 1183, and King Henry II is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying for the crown, though, is complex. Henry has three sons and wants his boy, Prince John, to take over. Henry's wife, Queen Eleanor, has other ideas. She believes their son Prince Richard should be king. As the family and various schemers gather for the holiday, each tries to make the indecisive king choose their option. The Lion in Winter has all the makings of this modern-day classic - sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action - the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom.

A WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL!

TO SIR, WITH LOVE

January 29 - February 23, 2020 (Press Opening Saturday, February 8)

by E.R. Braithwaite

Adapted for the stage by Kris Lythgoe

Musical Arrangements by Michael Orland

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

March 11 - April 5, 2020 (Press Opening March 15)

Melanie Griffith returns to the Playhouse in this Neil Simon classic! Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. Fresh off a honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, free-spirited Corie and her buttoned-down husband Paul find themselves struggling to adjust to married life in their too expensive, run-down New York walk-up. Throw in a loopy meddling mother, an eccentric Bohemian upstairs neighbor, and a double date that goes disastrously wrong, and you've got the perfect recipe for laughter. Director Michael Matthews (12 Angry Men, The Graduate) returns to Laguna with this hilarious new look at his "bubbling, rib-tickling comedy" (The New York Times).

Hershey Felder RETURNS IN A WORLD PREMIERE!

ANNA AND SERGEI

A New Play Featuring the Music of Sergei Rachmaninoff

April 15 - May 3, 2020 (Press Opening April 19)

In this World Premiere by Hershey Felder George Gershwin Alone, Irving Berlin , Maestro Bernstein, Our Great Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Monsieur Chopin...), Hershey will take on a little-known story about the great Russian Pianist and Composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Set at the Garden City Hotel in Long Island, New York, this is the story of the great composer

crossing paths with someone he believed to be a descendent of Czar Nicholas II. Living in America and longing for his familiar Russian roots and home, Sergei Rachmaninoff allowed himself to be taken on a journey that few would ever believe. In this new play with music, Hershey Felder will play musical characters, but in a way he has never done before. Join us for a trip back in time to 1928 New York, for something shockingly different and new as we explore the worlds of Anna and Sergei.

Jayne Atkinson will star in the Southern California Premiere of

ANN

May 13 - June 7, 2020 (Press Opening May 17)

Written by award-winning actress and writer Holland Taylor ("Two and a Half Men"), Ann is an intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards , the legendary late Governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful, and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Performed by Emmy Award-winner Jayne Atkinson (TV's "House of Cards", "Madam Secretary"), Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends, and family. Originally produced at WAM Theatre and at the Dorset Theatre Festival.

BONUS OPTION! OUR YOUTH THEATRE PRODUCTION OF:

I Never Saw

Another Butterfly

October 18 - 27, 2019

Written by Celest Raspanti

Directed by Donna Inglima

Based upon a true story, the play follows Raja Englanderova and her experience as a young girl living in Terezin during the Holocaust. Of the more than 15,000 children who passed through Terezin, only 141 are known to have survived. But the many drawings, poems, and other works of art that Raja and her friends smuggled out of Terezin have been shared with the world, and through them, these 15,000 children live on.

Subscriptions to our 2019-2020 - 99th season are now available.

7-Play Season Tickets range from $261 - $534 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m. (open until showtime on performance days).

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





