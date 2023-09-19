Jarabe Mexicano Comes to Poway Center for the Performing Arts Next Month

The performance is on October 14th, 2023.
POPULAR
Mexican-American border band Jarabe Mexicano is back on the road with their blended songbook of Mexican Folk music, Rock & Roll, Norteño/Tex-Mex, Latin Rock, and Reggae-Cumbia. Performing on stringed folk instruments accompanied by lively percussion, the band’s down-to-earth charm and harmonized vocals in Spanish and English have gained them acclaim from audiences across the country. Vilar Performing Arts Center raved that "Jarabe Mexicano was thought provoking, heartfelt, and engaging… a season highlight that brought the community together in a way that we’ve never witnessed before."
Lauded as cultural ambassadors by the Mexican Consulate in the United States, Jarabe believes every performance is an opportunity to create a deeper and more inclusive sense of community. Their programming for audiences of all ages features music and personal stories that highlight what it’s like to grow up along the US-Mexico border. From romantic ballads fit for a loving serenade to exuberant dance music that will bring people out of their seats, this border fiesta will be one to remember!
For concert details and tickets information, please visit www.PowayOnStage.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08) PHOTOS
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (9/19-9/24)
|Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
|Sunday Sessions with Justin Huertas – An Evening of Original Songs
Diversionary Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
|Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
|LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
|The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
|The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You