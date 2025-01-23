Interview: Noa Barankin of 'RHYTHM DELIVERED' at The Grand Ritz Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What do you get when you combine tap dance, innovative and creative percussion performances, and a show that offers performances that continually build on each new thing to create an immersive audience experience? DrumatiX calls it their new show ‘Rhythm Delivered” and promises it will be entertaining for all ages. Creator and performer Noa Barankin took some time to chat about the show and what audiences can expect at their shows on February 1st at The Grand Ritz Theatre in Escondido.

DrumatiX is a performing arts company specializing in creating performances incorporating tap and rhythmic elements to deliver a show that challenges and inspires audiences to think of what they may know about tap dance, drumming, music, modern dance, and how creativity can be found even in everyday objects. Created by Noa Barankin, an award-winning choreographer, dancer, and musician, “Rhythm Delivered” is a show designed to showcase how combining these elements can open the audience's eyes to what tap and percussion performance can be with their innovative and immersive performance.

While tap dancing is a foundational element of the performance, Barankin says that much thought has gone into each piece, including how everything from the tap choreography to the percussion and every prop element is integrated to create soundscapes and visual rhythms with found and engineered items.

“We bring the tap dance element to that in a family-friendly way. Tap can be very complex, but this show is not presented in a concert tap way on its own; instead, together with the drumming, we create a music landscape using found items, including ourselves.”

Each piece of the show is complete on its own but also builds upon each other. It tells a story of creativity, discovery, and fun, combining dance and percussion with objects like a vintage Casio keyboard, pop culture, and a sense of fun while being highly interactive with the audience.

“The show is highly interactive beyond your regular call and response, but in creating noises as a part of the show. Creating a drum roll and joining the beat from your seat brings us all together.

It's a mix of dance, drumming, and clowning, and we get the audience excited about what will come out next and wonder what we will do with it. It will be one thing, then it turns into another thing, plus comedic breaks within the pieces. There are a lot of opportunities to laugh and play along.”

Noa formed DrumatiX in 2017 and has seen how the power of this percussive performance has entertained audiences of all ages. From one of their initial performances for 1500 students to winning at festivals to being awarded the Performing Arts residency at the airport in Terminal 2, where they performed on-site for five months, this company has brought its unique performance to appreciative audiences everywhere.

“There are not enough opportunities for tap, so I took that opportunity to create some. We've performed for seniors centers and gotten standing ovations- they all enjoy it just as much, so it is not just for kids. There's lots of pop culture references that resonate with older audiences and adults.”

Another aspect that gives DrumatiX and “Rhythm Delivered” a unique perspective and identity is that they create their shows by incorporating percussive inspiration from around the world.

“I've lived in many places around the world, so I have a lot of inspiration for world rhythms, and also, my heritage is sewn in there in different counter rhythms and counterpoints.”

Noa hopes that beyond being an entertaining performance, audiences are inspired by art, creativity, and appreciation for rhythm in everyday life.

“Rhythm is everywhere -it's possible for me to do it, for you to do it, for anyone.”

How To Get Tickets

Join in on the fun at“Rhythm Delivered” by DrumatiX playing February 1st at The Grand Ritz Theatre in Escondido in two shows, one at 4:30PM and the other at 7:30PM. For additional ticket and show time information, click here.

Photo Credit: DrumatiX

Comments