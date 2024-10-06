Interview: Andrew Sellon of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie wrote many classic murder mysteries with unforgettable characters, but the detective Hercule Poirot is one of her most famous and long-running characters. Andrew Sellon happily donned the iconic mustache to inhabit Poirot in Ken Ludwig’s comedic adaptation of “Agatha Christie’s A Murder on the Orient Express” at The Old Globe. Sellon talks about bringing this show and the train to life on the stage through October 10th.

As Hercule Poirot, Andrew Sellon anchors this adaption of Christie’s dramatic murder mystery brings a new angle to the well known story, along with a talented cast, and a train set that is incredibly detailed and intricate. As the precise Belgian detective Sellon says that this show allows him and the cast to explore a wide range of moments throughout this story.

“Real life has both comedy and drama intermingled, and so does this production. But at heart, while there are moments of subtle and broad comedy, there are also moments that go much darker places, as you would expect from Agatha Christie. And there are moments in Peter Amster’s brilliant direction that will move you. I wouldn’t describe it as a comedy. It’s a drama with comedic elements. More importantly, it’s a great ride for the audience.”

Sellon has always been a fan of Agatha Christie novels, but Poirot has always fascinated him. So, when the opportunity to work with director Peter Amster to play this role came about, he jumped at the chance.

“As a teenager growing up in Belmont, MA, I went to my local library and read all of Agatha Christie’s novels. And I especially loved any novels with Hercule Poirot. His relentless intellect and strong moral compass made him a huge hero for me. This is my second production as Monsieur Poirot (Peter and I did it together last year at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre), and together we dug even deeper into Poirot’s moral crisis for this Old Globe production. Exploring that kind of dangerous emotional territory is challenging for an actor—and I love a good challenge! Playing my hero is a dream come true.”

A mystery, by its very nature, has many surprises, and while we don’t want to spoil anything, Sellon has many favorite moments that he is excited for the audience to experience.

“I love every moment of working with this wonderful cast, and we love sharing every tiny revelation or laugh or heartbreak with the audience together. We are very much a team. Our director Peter Amster has also added a final quiet but gasp-inducing coup de theatre near the end which I will not give away here. But it sets this production apart from and above any other you might see. The audience’s reaction to it at every performance is audible and palpable!”

Another part of the show that had the audience gasping and applauding is the impressive scenic design and the train itself, designed by Paul Tate DePoo III. Along with the other design elements, this train piece looks and feels like a real train as it moves and acne locations change. This eye for detail is a treat not just for the audience but also for the performers.

“First I want to give a shout out not just to the truly brilliant train set by Paul Tate DePoo III, but to all of the design elements in this production, as they all come together to support the storytelling we are sharing with the audience. Tracy Dorman’s gorgeously detailed 1930’s costumes, JAX Messenger’s elegant and mysterious lighting, Matthew Parker’s evocative sound design, Greg Emetaz’s haunting projection designs, Gregg Coffin’s gorgeous original score—all of them contribute to the incredible world we get to inhabit every performance.

I have never worked on a more beautiful production. That said, Paul’s train set is absolutely another character in our story, and a pivotal (forgive the pun) one. It must be navigated carefully, just like a real moving train. But the rewards are immeasurable for us actors; it all feels so real that it makes our job that much easier. And what the audience doesn’t see behind the scenes is just as incredible: our amazing running crew making the magic of the changing cars happen so seamlessly. Most of that is done by hand, not automated. The crucial props being put in place on set before every scene change. And the wardrobe team helping us make some very quick costume changes—that’s a show in itself! This production is a glorious team effort, onstage and off.”

For Sellon, the beauty of live theatre is that the audience and their energy are a big part of this show, from appreciating the scenic design, laughing at the comedy, or gasping at mystery reveals.

“This entire production exists because we want to share every moment with the audience and take them with us on an unforgettable ride. And every audience is slightly different, of course, which adds to the fun! The Old Globe is such a beautiful space, with great sightlines, so I feel like I’m reaching every single audience member. And hearing them react to the plot twists and the emotional moments—well, that’s why we’re here!

For us actors, that’s what it’s all about—that connection with the audience. You can’t get that working in film and TV. And The Old Globe audiences have been so open to engaging with us and taking this wonderful trip with us. Their incredibly generous response is very moving to me.”

Even if you think you know the novel and have seen other adaptations, Sellon says this production is unique and not one to miss.

“This wonderful stage adaptation by Ken Ludwig and directed by Peter Amster makes its own choices and provides its own rewards and very real surprises. I have had so many audience members reach out to me to say how much this production and Poirot’s crisis moved them—more so than any other version. Even if you think you know the ending, you have not seen it onstage, told with Peter Amster’s brilliant final coup de theatre that changes everything. You’ll feel like you are experiencing the story for the first time. “

The show has already been extended twice and is now closing on October 29th. Sellon hopes that as many people as possible will see this production because missing it would truly be a crime.

“Please don’t hesitate to buy tickets: we have already extended twice due to demand! This stunning production deserves to become a national tour; I would love to play Poirot again in that as I want as many people as possible to experience this production. But for now, it’s only available at The Old Globe—and only through October 20th. I don’t want people to miss this train.”

How To Get Tickets

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express” plays through October 20th at The Old Globe Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.theoldglobe.org





Photo Credit: Photo Credit: The cast of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Photo by Jim Cox.

