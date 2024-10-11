INHERIT THE WIND Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee is a gripping courtroom drama that brings history to life with a powerful clash of ideas. Based on the famous Scopes "Monkey" Trial, this play pits science against faith in a battle over the teaching of evolution in schools. With sharp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and intense debates, Inherit the Wind is as relevant today as it was when it first premiered. Whether you're drawn to its historical roots or its timely reflections on freedom of thought, this is a must-see production that will leave you thinking long after the final curtain. Don't miss the chance to witness this electrifying drama unfold!

INHERIT THE WIND will occur on November 18, 2024 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.

The North Coast Repertory Theatre Reading Series will continue in 2025 with:

Jan 27 - The Bald Soprano & The Lesson by Eugène Ionesco

March 24 - You Can't Take It With You by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart

June 23 - Overruled & Village Wooing by George Bernard Shaw

Buy All 4 Readings or the Price of 3!

NORTH COAST REP