IDEATION Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Aaron Loeb brings a dark comic edge to this psychological suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, these characters must navigate the cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is, as it really seems.

Andrew Barnicle directs a cast of NCRT's best.

IDEATION will occur on July 22, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are FREE! Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.

*This reading is made possible by the sponsorship of NEBCAL Printing





