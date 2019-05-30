Hershey Felder Returns To The REP For Special Engagement Of MONSIEUR CHOPIN

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the return of San Diego's beloved artist, Hershey Felder for a strictly limited engagement celebrating one of the world's greatest composers in Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin. Originally created in 2006, followed by a sold-out national tour, this intimate theatrical event returns to San Diego in a newly updated production featuring the romantic story and music of the Polish pianist-composer, Fryderyk Chopin. Directed by Joel Zwick, performances of Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin run September 13 - 29, 2019, in the Lyceum Space Theatre. Monsieur Chopin begins previews on September 13, with press opening on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.

The story begins at Fryderyk Chopin's salon in Paris where Monsieur Chopin will teach a piano lesson that actually took place in March 1848, just days after the February 1848 revolution. As the piano lesson unfolds, he reveals secrets about the art of the piano and composition, as well as secrets about himself. As he did with last season's record breaking BEETHOVEN, Hershey Felder will now update Monsieur Chopin and delve deep into the music and psyche of the man, considered by his contemporaries, and now by history, as the true "Poet of the Piano," featuring some of the composer's most famous Waltzes, Nocturnes, Polonaises, Mazurkas and more.

"We are thrilled to have Hershey back at The REP for this special engagement presentation," shared Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP Artistic Director. "Hershey is one of the most gifted writer/actor/musicians to every play the Lyceum in our 44-year history. To be able to share his talents with San Diego audiences for the second time at the REP in 2019 is a thrill and a blessing."



Monsieur Chopin features scenic design by Hershey Felder, lighting design by Erik Barry, sound design by Erik Carstensen, and direction by Joel Zwick with Associate Direction by Trevor Hay. The show is produced by Samantha F. Voxakis, Karen Racanelli, and Erik Carstensen.

Performances for Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin run September 13 - 29, 2019, at the Lyceum Space Theatre in Horton Plaza. Tickets are currently on sale to subscribers only. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 15th. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling the box office at 619-544-1000, or online at sdrep.org.

Hershey Felder (Playwright/Performer) Named to Time Magazine's 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals, Hershey Felder has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has broken box office records consistently. American Theatre Magazine has said, "Hershey Felder is in a category all his own." His shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky and A Paris Love Story, featuring the music of Claude Debussy. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra. Hershey is the adaptor, director and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Upcoming projects include a new musical based on the award-winning book Out on a Ledge by Eva Libitzky. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Kim Campbell, the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

Joel Zwick (Director) Joel Zwick directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time. Recent films include Fat Albert and Elvis Has Left the Building. Mr. Zwick directed the Broadway production of George Gershwin Alone at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Mr. Zwick began his theatrical career at La Mama E.T.C., as director of the La Mama Plexus. He has directed on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Broadway touring companies. He and Hershey Felder have collaborated on Monsieur Chopin, Beethoven As I Knew Him and Maestro. Currently, Mr. Zwick is recognized as one of Hollywood's most prolific directors of episodic television, having the direction of over 650 episodes to his credit. New York productions have included Dance With Me (Tony nomination), Shenandoah (Broadway national tour), Oklahoma (national tour) and Cold Storage (American Place Theater). He acted in the original New York production of MacBird. He directed Esther (Promenade Theater, NY), Merry-Go-Round (Chicago and Las Vegas), Last Chance Saloon and Woycek (West End). Mr. Zwick has taught drama at Yale University, Brooklyn College, Queens College, Wheaton College, and the University of Southern California. He is a graduate (B.A., M.A.) of Brooklyn College





