Globe Guilders Host 30th Annual Fashion Show

The Globe Guilders have announced Celebrating Couture 2020, their 30th annual fashion show and luncheon, presented by Neiman Marcus, to benefit The Old Globe's artistic and arts engagement programs and support the impact the Globe makes in our community and across the nation. Neiman Marcus is producing a special treat for our audience this year with a rare exclusive-they will be privileged to be the first fashionistas to view the Southern California debut of the fabulous Marchesa Couture Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 collections.



The Chair for this extraordinary and memorable event is Elizabeth Helming, joined by Co-Chair Jo Ann Kilty and President of the Globe Guilders Pamela Maudsley-Merrill. Celebrating Couture 2020 will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, with festivities beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Guests will be greeted with a sunlit champagne reception at 10:00 a.m. in the glass-enclosed Vicino Ballroom, which will offer the chance to bid on silent auction items. Smartphones will be at the ready for the very popular virtual bidding opportunity through Gesture's Give Smart mobile application (www.Gesture.com). And selfies will be shared at glorious Globe costume displays curated by Resident Design Associate Charlotte DeVaux Shields. The live auction and opportunity drawing begin at 12:00 noon in the Aventine Ballroom, followed by the fabulous Marchesa fashion show and a delicious lunch. After the show, Neiman Marcus will present a one-of-a-kind boutique for browsing and shopping in the foyer.



Marchesa Couture Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 collections draw inspiration from the studies of horses by Edgar Degas (1834-1917). In these works, Degas captured a unique sense of motion, enabling the viewer to imagine the drawings come to life by following the sophisticated movements of charcoal on paper. The natural beauty of these works invites a feeling of rhythm, freedom, and pace. Degas's illustrations encouraged the Pre-Fall 2020 collection to include components that enhance the body in motion-light thread-embroidered equestrian motifs combine with tactile elements like metallic and silk fringing as well as shimmering reflective trims. Fluid energy and lightly draped tulles are mixed with tailored velvet and sculptural duchess satins, giving an edge to romance.



The proceeds from Celebrating Couture 2020 will expand the impact the Globe makes in the community and will help make theatre matter to more people. Over 500 supporters of the Globe are expected to attend this important event benefitting the Globe's artistic and arts engagement programs, including prominent philanthropists, heads of corporations, and representatives of major organizations. Neiman Marcus will be represented by Vice President and General Manager Thomas Melody, joined by Marchesa's Director of Sales, Couture Michelina De Luca and Associate Designer Alina Ifraimova.

"The Globe Guilders are honored to once again partner with Neiman Marcus to present Celebrating Couture 2020, featuring the magnificent Pre-Fall and Fall 2020 Marchesa Couture collections," said Pamela Maudsley-Merrill, President of the Globe Guilders. "This spectacular event provides funds for The Old Globe's artistic and arts engagement programs, enabling the underserved communities of San Diego and Imperial Counties the opportunities to see, learn, and participate-and making theatre matter to more people. It gives cultures a way to connect, to transform, and to strive toward goals they never thought possible. The Guilders look forward to your attendance at this milestone event-the 30th anniversary of Celebrating Couture."



All serious arts lovers and fashionistas are invited to support this can't-miss staple of San Diego's fashion calendar. Tickets start at $170. For information on reserving a table or a seat at the Fashion Show, please contact Joydelee Marrow at globeguilder@gmail.com or (858) 382-1672, or by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/f6z or www.globeguilders.org/celebrating-couture-2020.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You