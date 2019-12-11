GRINCH Merch, Subscriptions, And More Available Now At The Old Globe

The Old Globe has some great ideas to simplify your holiday shopping this year! Might we suggest tickets? Season tickets or a gift certificate, or take your nearest and dearest to either of our great family-friendly holiday shows: our 22nd annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, a San Diego multigenerational tradition, or the world premiere of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, both playing through December 29! Then head to the Globe's Helen Edison Gift Shop and choose from a fabulous assortment of theatrical and Seussian treasures to make your heart grow three sizes-and solve all your shopping crises.

For the hard-to-please culture aficionado in the group, gift an assortment of theatre experiences with season tickets-or a gift certificate-to share great theatre year-round. The Old Globe offers curated subscription packages for our exciting upcoming winter season, and an early chance to get tickets for our outstanding summer offerings! Give the gift that will provide new experiences to entertain and delight throughout the new year.

For those who can't get enough Dr. Seuss in their lives, the Globe's Helen Edison Gift Shop suggests you choose from a fabulous assortment of Seussian treasures to make your heart grow three sizes-and solve all your shopping crises. For your favorite Grinch fan, there are Grinch, Max the Dog, and Cindy-Lou Who dolls of all shapes and sizes; Grinch adult onesies, sleep pants, and new jogger pants; extra-warm Grinch mittens, scarf, beanies, and sweatshirts; Grinch and Cindy-Lou snow globes and statuettes; Grinch, Max, and Cindy-Lou cocoa mugs; and dozens of Christmas ornaments featuring The Grinch, Max, and the Whos. And don't miss Seuss puzzles, entertaining Grinch finger-puppet sets, and shelves bursting with Dr. Seuss's beloved books-including coloring books for everyone. The Helen Edison Gift Shop is open an hour before scheduled performances and during intermission (items are not available on the Globe website).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version. Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash. The Grinch runs on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre , part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, through Sunday, December 29.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas, created by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, is a fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist! Audiences of all ages will cheer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego! It plays through Sunday, December 29 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.





