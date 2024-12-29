Feature: The Shows of 2024 We Just Can't Stop Thinking About

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As this year draws to a close and the new theatrical experiences of 2025 are just about to begin, this is a good time to look back at the shows of 2024 that have continued to capture my imagination.

My year included seeing over 100 shows, and when I think about it, these are the shows that I still find myself reflecting upon throughout the year. That’s the best thing about live theatre—each experience is unique to that performance and the individual on stage and in the audience. Still, it can continue entertaining, challenging, and inspiring long after performances have ended.

In no particular order, here are the shows

Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Jessica John in "The Beauty Queen of Leenane"

"The Beauty Queen of Leenane" - Backyard Renaissance

This play was funny, menacing, heartbreaking, and suspenseful as we watched Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Jessica John play a mother-and-daughter duo that flinted and sparked as they dueled in their small house on a hill. Directed by Francis Gercke, it found humor in the darkest situations, striking an excellent balance between the warmth of the Dooley brothers, played by Nick Daugherty and MJ Sieber, and the ice-cold malicious mischief of the Folan women.

The cast of Old Globe’s "Henry 6" (Rich Soublet II)

"Henry 6" - The Old Globe

The Old Globe completed all of Shakespeare’s works this year with their world premiere adaption of the trilogy of history plays Henry VI about the War of the Roses. Crafting these shows into two plays that looked at the politics and quest for power of the warring factions, these plays were able to streamline the political factions and events into a dynamic and creative new life that showed our modern era of politics with grasping, conniving, and charismatic people all vying to lead isn’t all that different than what has come before.

A scene from CCAE Theatricals’ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” (Karli Cadel)

"The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time" - CCAE Theatricals

I have to be honest; I have a history with this show where I kept missing it, or something would happen, the show wasn’t playing, or something else would happen, and I honestly started to think I was never meant to see this show. It turns out I was only waiting to see this show from CCAE. Daniel Patrick Russell led its terrific cast as 15-year-old Christopher, a young man with autism who experiences the world in a very specific way. This production brought that way of experiencing the world and the events around him beautifully and creatively to life. Luckily, this show (with its original cast) is returning to the stage in San Bernardino County at the Lewis Family Playhouse from January 17th - February 2nd to see it!

A scene from Cygnet Theatre’s “Natasha, Pierre” & the Great Comet of 1812.” (Karli Cadel)

"Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812" - Cygnet Theatre

This musical is based on a small part of the sweeping epic Russian novel “War And Peace.” Even if the plot is based on 70 pages of the story, this musical was as grand and sweeping as the epic Russian novel it was based upon, with high-energy singing and dancing, innocent ingenues and dastardly villains, love and loss, and, of course, a comet. With standout performances by Kürt Norby, Selena Ceja, and an all-around talented cast, this was an imaginative and lush experience at the theatre.

Nio Russell in New Village Arts’ “The Color Purple, (Daren Scott)

"The Color Purple" - New Village Arts

This musical, directed by Kandace Crystal, showcased Nio Russell's wonderfully vulnerable performance and powerful vocals as Celie. The character navigated the 40 years of her life with nuance as she journeyed to rebirth, from surviving her circumstances to becoming the master of her fate. This musical was entertaining and inspiring. While the story tackles adversity, heartache, and perseverance, it was filled with so much love, joy, and powerful performances that audiences left the theatre humming the songs and feeling the love.

DeAndre Simmons and Meghan O’Brien Lowery in San Diego Musical Theatre’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. (Karli Cadel)

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" - San Diego Musical Theatre

DeAndre Simmons made this Sweeney his own with a committed, vulnerable, and darkly funny performance and a gorgeous, rich bass voice, along with Meghan O’Brien Lowery as the quirky and pragmatic Mrs. Lovett, and a talented supporting cast. This show used the entire theatre, making the audience a part of its gruesome tale. Directed by Jason Biltman in a dystopian, industrial setting, Sweeney was both a villain and a folk hero who committed crimes to get justice, and the audience cheered him on every step of the way.





Nick Apostolina and Megan Carmitchel in Chalk Circle Collective’s “Constellations.” (Sophie McPhail)

"Constellations" - Chalk Circle Collective

This production was simply extraordinary - touching, thoughtful, nuanced, heartbreaking, and hopeful; it all rests on the performances of two people playing out the nearly endless possibilities for the couple throughout parallel universes. Directed by Hannah Meade, Megan Carmitchel and Nick Apostolina were emotionally and physically nimble as their characters and interactions constantly changed. On its austere and otherworldly feeling set by Reiko Huffman, this show proved that it needs nothing more than compelling performances to wow audiences.

A scene from "Twelfth Night of the Living Dead (or What You Kill)" by Loud Fridge Theatre Group (Daren Scott)

"Twelfth Night of the Living Dead (or What You Kill)" - Loud Fridge Theatre Group

I love horror movie tropes and Shakespeare's comedy, so this combination, written by A.J. Schaar and directed by Kate Rose Reynolds, was one I looked forward to seeing. With an incredible physical performance by Kaylin Saur as Viola, who arrivals on the shores of Illyria but now as a non-verbal zombie, the original plot stays mostly the same but now with a zombified twist. William BJ Robinson was a wonderfully mischievous and melancholy clown as Feste, and supported by a comedic cast; this show was a fun twist on a classic.

"Pásale, Pásale" - TuYo Theatre

This show was a joyful and interactive look at the community and the American Dream through the local lens of a swamp meet. Before the show starts, you could interact with the vendors and buy some items with the Bayfront Swap Meet money they gave you upon entering. Then, the next thing you know, the show has begun, there is singing and dancing, and you’re vested in the outcome of all the people impacted by the dastardly swap meet owner's sharp increase of the vendor fee, which threatens the vendors' livelihood. What struck me was the detailed and loving characteristics of the area, which made me recall going to them as I grew up. The engaging performers made this experience fun, whether you dove into the interactive experience or preferred to stay an audience member.

The cast of "intimate Apparel" at North Coast Repertory Theatre (Aaron Rumley)

"Intimate Apparel" - North Coast Repertory Theatre

This Lynn Notage play explores the many varied relationships in the life of seamstress Esther, played by Nedra Snipes, in 1905 in New York, who longs for love. It was filled with beautifully nuanced performances and characters who are hard workers but not afraid to chase their dreams, regardless of the risks. It was a lovely and delicate piece where dreams, love, and reality were woven together to create something wonderful and filled with heart.

Cody Bianchi at the piano and Bryan Banville in Diversionary Theatre’s “Midnight at the Never Get.” (Talon Reed Cooper)

"Midnight at the Never Get" - Diversionary Theatre

This intimate musical turned life and death into a cabaret as Bryan Banville's Trevor wrestled with the course of his life and love. Directed by Stephen Brotebeck, this entertaining show was charming and playful at first, then morphed from a campy cabaret into a more emotional examination as the layers of Trevor’s life with his partner Arthur built to a breaking point.

The wonderful thing about San Diego is that it is a world-class theatre town, which makes it so challenging to create a list like this that could go on and on. The good news is that 2025 means we have an entirely new year of theatre to look forward to and experience.

Comments