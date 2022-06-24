Encore Vocal Ensemble Awarded California Arts Council Arts and Cultural Organizations General Operating Relief Program Grant

The California Arts Council has announced a grant award of $9,000 to Encore Vocal Ensemble as part of its California Arts Council Arts and Cultural Organizations General Operating Relief program in its first round of funding for 2022.

Lisa Harris-Schiewe, President, Encore Vocal Ensemble stated, "Encore Vocal Ensemble is ecstatic to have been chosen as one of the arts organizations funded with the California Arts Council Arts and Cultural Organizations General Operating Relief program! This grant will help Encore fund critical staffing to keep our organization alive and growing into 2023 and beyond! We are very grateful for this opportunity!"

Encore Vocal Ensemble was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, with grant awards for its Cycle A programming totaling more than $31 million across more than 1,100 grants supporting nonprofit organizations and units of government throughout the state. The dollar amount already marks the largest annual investment in the California Arts Council's 46-year history.

"We are elated today to be able to say that, with this first round of funds, we are placing a historic amount of money into the very worthy hands of California's arts and cultural workforce-and with more yet to come," said California Arts Council Chair Lilia Gonzáles-Chávez. "We have long since understood the value of our artists in this state, and we are incredibly grateful to our Governor and our Legislature for their support and sharing in a like-minded vision for a California where all people flourish with access to and participation in the arts."

Organizations were awarded grants across seven different program areas within Cycle A, focused on the CAC's efforts to address geographic equity, enable autonomy and sustainability for smaller organizations, and grow the strength of local arts agencies and their partnerships.

To view a complete listing of all California Arts Council grantees by county, visit this link. For a complete listing of grantees by organization, go to this link.