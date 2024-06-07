EMMA THE MUSICAL Returns To Chance Theater This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chance Theater has announced the highly anticipated return of "Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical," directed by Chance Theater Resident Artist Casey Long. This enchanting musical adaptation by Paul Gordon will bring the timeless tale of romance and matchmaking mishaps to the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage, opening on December 7, 2024, and running through December 22, 2024.

Revisit the delightful world of Emma Woodhouse, a well-meaning but misguided matchmaker whose romantic endeavors lead to a series of comic entanglements. With its witty dialogue, charming score, and beloved characters, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Emma's matchmaking attempts to find a suitor for her friend Harriet lead to a series of humorous and touching complications, highlighting her own overlooked romantic prospects. The intelligent and buoyant score by Tony-nominated composer Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre) enhances this beloved story, ensuring a delightful experience for theatergoers.

Chance Theater's production of "Emma" will feature an intimate and talented cast, promising a vibrant and engaging performance. This creative staging will highlight the nuances of Austen's classic story, emphasizing the timeless themes of love, self-discovery, and the complexities of human relationships.

Director Casey Long expresses his excitement: “I am excited to be returning to the world of Jane Austen and the first romantic comedy... Emma! The story is delightful, the music is catchy. Having been at the helm of all four of the Holiday Literature Series musicals, Emma stands out as probably the funniest and most romantic. There's a reason why Austen's story has stood the test of time and keeps getting adapted for the stage and screen, most recently with Anya Taylor-Joy in 2020.”

Tickets

Don't miss your chance to see "Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical" at Chance Theater. Tickets go on sale on July 12, 2024, and can be purchased online at www.chancetheater.com or by calling the box office at (714) 555-1234. Due to expected high demand, early booking is highly recommended.

Joining Casey Long on the design team for "Emma" are the talented lighting designer Masako Tobaru (Big Fish) and stage manager Jordan Jones. Excitingly, the rest of the design team is being finalized, and while auditions are pending, there's buzz about several beloved cast members returning from previous productions. As a cherished tradition in the Chance holiday literature series, “Emma” is set to feature a delightful mix of returning favorites and fresh new talent, promising a truly magical theatrical experience!.

