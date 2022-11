Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP

Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam, co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce. The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 1 - December 24 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights.

October 31, 2022

The cast of the new musical “Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show” has rolled into town and moved into their new theatre home in the heart of University Heights in San Diego. This troupe of circus performers are performing live November 11 & 12 at the Diversionary Theatre.