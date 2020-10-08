Dance Dayz Studio Struggles to Stay Afloat With Low Enrollment and Limited Classes

Nadia Gewarges owns the studio and has taught classes for the past two years. She is now afraid that her business may not survive due to low enrollment.

Dance Dayz Studio in La Mesa is fighting to stay afloat amidst the health crisis, even now that California has allowed it to reopen, NBC San Diego reports.

Nadia Gewarges owns the studio and has taught classes for the past two years. She is now afraid that her business may not survive due to low enrollment.

"If parents are kind of waiting to see how it goes, we may not be here," she said. "If I had to close, I mean it would be so sad because I put so much work into this."

Gewarges is now teaching classes with limited sizes with social distancing measures in place, and sanitizes every hour.

"With the little kids they want to hold your hand and they want to walk across the floor and do moves together and it's so sad that I can't hold their hand," she said.

Classes are available Monday through Saturday. Learn more at https://www.dancedayzstudio.com/schedule.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You