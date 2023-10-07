DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE to Play North Coast Repertory Theatre Beginning This Month

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE; a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher's gripping drama, we delve deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving us all in suspense. Prepare to be enchanted by this wickedly clever and sharply witty narrative, infused with passion and chilling suspense. It's the perfect choice for thrill-seekers who crave a spine-tingling experience that captures the essence of the season.

Shana Wride directs Jacob Bruce,* Katie MacNichol,* Conner Marx,* Ciarra Stroud,* Bruce Turk,* and Christopher M. Williams* in DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Co-Light Design), Erik Montierth (Co-Light Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Phillip Korth (Props), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Emmelyn Thayer (Dialect Coach), Jason Paul Tate (Fight Choreography) and Caleb Foley (Assistant Sound Design). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Nov. 12. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Oct. 27. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 pm. (See schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit the link below to purchase tickets.

Jeffrey Hatcher (Playwright) NORTH COAST REP: Holmes and Watson, Dr. Glas. BROADWAY: Never Gonna Dance (book). OFF-BROADWAY: Three Viewings and A Picasso at Manhattan Theatre Club; The Government Inspector and The Alchemist at Red Bull; Scotland Road and The Turn of the Screw at Primary Stages; Lucky Duck (book w/Bill Russell) at the New Victory; Tuesdays with Morrie (with Mitch Albom) at The Minetta Lane; Ten Chimneys at Peccadillo, Neddy at American Place, Fellow Travelers at Manhattan Punchline. OTHER PLAYS/THEATERS: Compleat Female Stage Beauty, Mrs. Mannerly, Murderers, Cousin Bette, Smash, Dial M for Murder, Key Largo (with Andy Garcia), Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Holmes and Watson, A Confederacy of Dunces and others at the Guthrie, the Geffen, Old Globe, Yale Rep, Seattle Rep, Huntington, South Coast Rep, Arizona Theater Company, Indiana Rep, Children's Theater Company, Illusion, Denver Center, Philadelphia Theater Company, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Rep, Northlight, Westport Playhouse, Actors Theater of Louisville and dozens more in the U.S. and abroad. FILM: “Stage Beauty,” “Casanova,” “The Duchess,” “Mr. Holmes,” and “The Good Liar.” TV: episodes of “Columbo” and “The Mentalist.” GRANTS/AWARDS: NEA, TCG, Lila Wallace Fund, Rosenthal New Play Prize, Frankel Award, Charles MacArthur Fellowship Award, McKnight Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Barrymore Award Best New Play and 2013 Ivey Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a member and/or alumnus of the Playwrights' Center, the Dramatists Guild.

Shana Wride (Director) is a San Diego based actor and director who has been in many shows at North Coast Repertory Theatre, most recently, Into the Breeches. She has also worked with The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, Diversionary Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, The San Diego Symphony, Intrepid Theatre, Moxie Theatre, Compass Theatre, The Colony Theatre, Open Fist Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Gaslamp Quarter Theatre, and Sledgehammer Theatre. She is a two-time recipient of a San Diego Critics Circle Craig Noel Award. As an educator, she is currently an acting instructor and director at Grossmont College. While living in Los Angeles, she co-hosted the nationally syndicated radio show, “Women Aloud” with actor/comedienne Mo Gaffney. shanawride.com

Jacob Bruce* (Actor 4) is an actor, director, educator, and builder, having appeared onstage at The La Jolla Playhouse (Hollywood), Mo'olelo (Yellowface; Mivotchkee Viskonsin); San Diego Rep (HONKY); Knightsbridge Theatre (One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest), North Coast Rep (The Underpants), and Intrepid Theatre (Art), among many others. He cocreated the $5 Only Show and Minor Suspension: A Musical Improv, and has directed for Bodhi Tree Concerts/SD Opera, USD, and Finest City Improv, and has also served as a violence/staging choreographer and consultant for LJP, UCSD, Diversionary, SD Opera, The Julian Theatre Company, and USD. Jacob is currently the Operations Manager for the USD Department of Theatre Arts. Film and TV credits are available on IMDB. (AEA, SAG/AFTRA, IATSE)

Katie MacNichol* (Actor 5) has appeared at North Coast Rep in The Cherry Orchard, Into the Breeches, Same Time Next Year, and At This Evening's Performance. Broadway: The Green Bird, Two Shakespearean Actors. Off Broadway: The Cider House Rules, King John, The Food Chain. London: A Chaste Maid in Cheapside at Shakespeare's Globe. She has appeared in numerous productions as a member of The Old Globe's Shakespeare repertory company including As You Like It, The Winter's Tale, Twelfth Night, Merry Wives of Windsor and more. Regional: Fallen Angels at Pasadena and Laguna Playhouse, Good People at La Mirada and leading roles at Mark Taper Forum, Yale Rep, Williamstown, McCarter, Denver Center, Dallas Theatre Center, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Shakespeare Theatre of N.J., Baltimore Center Stage, Portland Stage and more. BFA: NYU. MFA: Lesley University.

CONNER MARX* (Actor 3) (he/him) is thrilled to make his North Coast Rep debut with this extraordinary company. He is best known as Ben Meyer on NBC's “New Amsterdam.” Other select TV includes “Z Nation” (SyFy), “NCIS” (CBS), “NCIS: LA” (CBS), “Criminal Minds” (CBS), “The Young and the Restless” (CBS), “Leverage” (TNT). Film: If There's a Hell Below, Lucky Them, Kimi. Regional: Twelfth Night (Pioneer Theatre Company), Stravinsky's “Firebird” (Los Angeles Philharmonic), Her Mother Was Imagination (Annex Theatre). Games: “Resident Evil: Village,” Marvel's “Midnight Suns,” “NBA 2K.” He is a graduate of the Experimental Theater of Vassar College. Please say hello on Instagram at @conner_marx

CIARRA STROUD* (Elizabeth Jelkes) is so excited to be returning to North Coast Repertory Theatre. She was last here performing in the musical Blues in the Night. A recent graduate of the University of California, Irvine with a BFA in Music Theatre, some of her past credits include Frenchy in Grease (Drury Lane Oakbrook), Eve in The Apple Tree (Porchlight Music Theatre), The Witch in Into the Woods, (Myers Dinner Theatre) Ericka Boafo in School Girls, or, the African Mean Girls Play, (Hangar Theatre Company), Mimi in Rent (CYC), Catherine in Pippin, and Armelia in Ain't Misbehavin' (Timber Lake Playhouse). Ciarra would like to give special thanks to her father and grandmothers for all their love and support, to Roy for bringing so much laughter to her life, and to her mother, who is always in her heart.

Bruce Turk* (Dr. Henry Jekyll) recently appeared at North Coast Rep as Gayev in The Cherry Orchard, Alexander in Annabella in July, and Teddy in The Homecoming. Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include the title role in Julie Taymor's production of The Green Bird and numerous appearances with Theatre For A New Audience. San Diego audiences have seen him in fifteen productions of Shakespeare at The Old Globe Theatre (Craig Noel Award). Also, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, ACT, Pasadena Playhouse, Seattle Repertory, McCarter Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Denver Center, Cincinnati Playhouse, Goodman Theatre, the Shakespeare Theaters in DC, New Jersey and Santa Cruz, and many more. He has been a resident member of Tadashi Suzuki's Acting Company in Japan, Resident Artist at Hartford Stage, and recipient of the TCG/Fox Fellowship for Distinguished Achievement. Graduate of Northwestern University.

Christopher M. Williams* (Actor 2) is an actor, director, producer, stage manager, teacher and fight choreographer. Select acting credits include: Off Broadway: Rothschild and Sons (The York). Regional: Dancing Lessons, The Outsider, How the Other Half Loves, Holmes and Watson, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, The Tempest, Lend Me a Tenor, Don't Dress for Dinner (North Coast Rep); A Moon for the Misbegotten, The Drawer Boy (AZ Theatre Co); Noises Off!, Comedy of Errors (Phoenix Theatre); Noises Off! (Idaho Shakes); Angels in America: Part 1 & 2, Lobby Hero (Actors Theatre); Beau Jest, Jest a Second (AZ Jewish Theatre); Hamlet, A Funny Thing...Forum, Oliver!, Julius Caesar, Othello, Henry V, (SW Shakespeare). On screen credits include: “Terriers,” “The Incredible Adventures of JoJo,” “Island of Lost Girls.” He also played Jacob and was a producer of the WWII feature film, Walking with the Enemy, starring Ben Kingsley and Jonas Armstrong.

CINDY RUMLEY* (Stage Manager) recent credits as a Stage Manager at North Coast Rep include: Eleanor, Blues in the Night, The Remarkable Mister Holmes, Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits, Desperate Measures, Dancing Lessons, Another Roll of the Dice, All in the Timing. Cindy holds an M.F.A in stage management from UC Irvine.

DESIGNERS:

MARTY BURNETT (Set Design) Resident Designer at North Coast Rep since 1992. Scenic designed over 250 productions at the theatre. Resident Designer at Coronado Playhouse 1981-84 and Fiesta Dinner Theater 1984-87. Co-owner Props and Drops 1987-91, Designing for Union Plaza, Hacienda and Sahara Hotels and Casinos, Las Vegas; Harrahs, South Lake Tahoe and Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City; Drury Lane Theater, Chicago. At Laguna Playhouse designed Chapatti, Alexandros, and transfer designed Murder on the Links from North Coast Rep. More to come!

MATTHEW NOVOTNY (Co-Light Design) is pleased to be designing another show for North Coast Rep, where he has designed close to forty shows over the past seven years. Matthew is currently the Lighting Designer in Residence for San Diego Musical Theatre as well as North Coast Rep, and his work can be seen at a wide variety of theatres across San Diego. Matthew holds a B.A. in Technical Theatre from San Diego State and a master's degree in Lighting Design from Boston University. Matthew is married to his beautiful wife Amanda, with five AMAZING children: Ragan, Harper, Heston, Maddex, and Harrison.

ERIK MONTIERTH (Co-Light Design) this is Erik Montierth's first assistant lighting design with North Coast Repertory Theatre but has been designing around the community of San Diego for the last year or so. His most recent design was August Osage County at Tenth Avenue Theatre. He is excited to be working with such a wonderful company and can't wait for you all to see such an amazing performance by all the cast and crew.

Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design) is thrilled to be working on her eighth season at North Coast Rep including numerous Craig Noel nominated productions. Elisa has also worked on over a hundred productions across Southern California with theatres such as The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, South Coast Repertory Theatre, Laguna Playhouse, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Diversionary Theatre and New Village Arts. Being Italian born, Elisa has also had the opportunity to work and perfect her craft in Europe. Elisa holds a costume design M.F.A. from UCSD where she currently is an adjunct professor.

Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design) (she/her) NCRT: Moon Over Buffalo, The Father, This Random World, Travels with My Aunt, The Illusion, Marjorie Prime, The Cocktail Hour, Ain't Misbehavin', Hedda Gabler, Way Downriver; Faulkner's Old Man, Now You See It, Chapatti, Side by Side by Sondheim, Betrayal, Unnecessary Farce, Freud's Last Session, Words By Ira Gershwin, Romance/Romance, Faded Glory, Mandate Memories, The Humbug Holiday Spectacular, and Becoming Cuba. Regional theatre credits include work at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Alley Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cleveland Playhouse, Dallas Theater Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Geffen Playhouse, Goodman Theatre, Huntington Theatre Company, Indiana Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Milwaukee Rep, Northern Stage, The Old Globe, PlayMakers Rep, South Coast Rep, Studio Theatre, and the Utah Shakespeare Festival. Education: MFA in Theatre and Dance from UC San Diego. melaniesound.com, @melaniechencole.

PHILLIP KORTH (Props Design) is an educator, writer, actor, and craftsman. His play War Wound was a finalist for both the 2020 Arts in the Armed Forces Bridge Award and the 2012 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference. War Wound is currently under option for production by Veterans Repertory Theatre. Phillip is a graduate of Western Michigan University, where he received BAs in Theatre Performance and Creative Writing, and the University of Connecticut, where he earned his MFA in Acting. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served two tours of duty in Iraq. He works full-time at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad as a theatre teacher and Arts Department Producer.

PETER HERMAN (Hair & Wigs Design) has previously designed wigs for over 30 North Coast Rep productions. Peter teaches wig and makeup design at San Diego State University. He is glad to be part of the creative team on this show.

EMMELYN THAYER (Dialect Coach) Cabaret, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Dial M for Murder (The Old Globe), Noises Off, Sweeney Todd, Man from Nebraska, Private Lives, History Boys (Cygnet Theatre), Good People (Carlsbad Playreaders), Frozen (ion theatre). The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program: Voice and Speech faculty; Cloud 9, Rites of Passage, Measure for Measure, Mother Courage and Her Children, 12 Ophelias, Thesis Night, The Two Gentlemen of Verona. USD Theatre Department: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge, The Mail Order Bride, Arcadia. emmelynthayer.com.

JASON Paul Tate (Fight Choreographer) (he/him) is a bicoastal director, choreographer, and performer. Credits include the Edinburgh & New York Fringe, the Public, Met Opera, A.R.T., Old Globe, Cleveland Playhouse, BAM, Ars Nova, CSC, the Ordway, Tuacahn, Great Lakes Theatre, Idaho Shakes, Lake Tahoe Shakes, Havoc Movement, Blackbird Dance Theatre, On Site Opera, and The Lost Colony. Jason is a proud member of SDC and AEA. He is the current Vice President of the SAFD as well as a recognized fight director and certified teacher; and is the co-founder of Neutral Chaos, a movement solutions company in NYC. jasonpaultate.com

CALEB FOLEY (Assistant Sound Design) (he/him) UC San Diego: Thicker Than, Bach at Leipzig, Promithes Promithes, Nonna Kills the President, and Epicene: A Queer Extravaganza. Student design credits include Don't Slip Down the Aisle, By the Throat, Rot, and Fall of the City at UCSD. Regional theatre assistant credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor, Twelfth Night, and A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Old Globe. Education: BA in Theatre from UC San Diego.

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre

Under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 42nd Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award‐winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.