Cast Set for NORTH BY NORTHWEST North American Premiere at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team of the North American premiere of North by Northwest. Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, Hitchcock’s classic thriller is transformed. North by Northwest will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Performances run July 3 – August 2, 2026, with the official press opening on Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m.

Direct from England, theatre legend Emma Rice brings to the Globe her inventive take on the Alfred Hitchcock classic North by Northwest. When ad man Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a Cold War spy, he goes on the run dodging airplanes, bad guys and a femme fatale who may not be what she seems. With seven shape-shifting performers, a swinging ‘50s soundtrack, and the iconic backdrop of Mount Rushmore, Rice transforms the beloved thriller into a riotously funny high-speed theatrical ride.

The cast of North by Northwest includes Danny Collins as Roger Thornhill (Manchester Royal Exchange’s Singin’ in the Rain; Old Vic Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde – National Dance Award nomination), Evangeline Dickson as Mrs. Townsend (MAC/LeicesterCurve’s The Owl Who Came For Christmas; Theatre In The Forest’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Patrycja Kujawska as Eve Kendall (Old Vic Theatre’s Wise Children; The Lucky Chance’s The Little Match Girl), Simon Oskarsson as Valerian (The Lucky Chance’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales; 2Enterain/ Intiman Teatern’s Dear Evan Hansen), Katy Owen as The Professor (Old Vic Theatre’s Wise Children; Shakespeare’s Globe’s Twelfth Night), Bryony Pennington as Anna (The National Theatre’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses; Matthew Bourne’s New Adventure’s Swan Lake), and Karl Queensborough as Phillip Vandamm (Victoria Palace’s Hamilton – Lead Role; Old Vic Theatre’s Girl From The North Country).

In addition to director Emma Rice, the creative team also includes Rob Howell (Scenic and Costume Design); Simon Baker (Composer and Sound Design); Malcolm Rippeth (Lighting Design); Etta Murfitt (Movement Director, Choreographer, and Intimacy Coordinator); Mark Kaufman (Creative Consultant); and Kev McCurdy (Fight Director); Helen Lainsbury (Company Stage Manager on Book), and Zoë Mackinnon (Stage Manager).

North by Northwest will play in the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run July 3 – August 2, 2026.

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