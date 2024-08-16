Cast Set for HENRY VIII at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has revealed its final Shakespeare production of the season with Henry VIII, performed by students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Directed by Sam White, the limited engagement will play for 11 performances from November 16 to 24 in The Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in beautiful Balboa Park. Tickets go on sale to subscribers and donors on Friday, September 6 at 12:00 noon, and to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 12:00 noon.

“Henry VIII is one of Shakespeare’s lesser-produced plays, but in fact it was during a performance of this work that the Globe Theatre in London burnt down in an hour’s time,” said Program Director and Craig Noel Distinguished Professor Jesse Perez. “Based on true historical events, this fast-moving political drama takes us into the court of King Henry VIII, the great nephew of Henry VI. Our M.F.A. students have spent the last six months working on the Globe’s epic two-part production of Henry 6. This play gives a great opportunity for the 14 actors in our professional M.F.A. training program to continue their exploration.”

Henry VIII will be performed live by M.F.A. students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. The cast of 14 features, in alphabetical order, Danny Adams, Kevin Alicea-Minor, Lance Bush, Trevor Butler, Madi Goff, Chris Hathaway, Stephanie Hinck, Connor Keef, Susane Lee, Erick Lindsey, Angelynne Pawaan, Akoni Steinmann, Lisa VillaMil, and Shalyn Welch.

With no male heir and the weight of the nation on his shoulders, King Henry VIII seeks to divorce his wife Katherine so he can marry Anne Boleyn. But Henry’s trusted advisors have plans of their own, and the consequences of his decisions will change their lives—and the history of England—forever. The talented students of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program perform Henry VIII for the very first time, bringing to thrilling life this final installment of Shakespeare’s history plays.

In addition to White, the creative team includes scenic design by Kristen Flores, costume design by Elisa Benzoni, lighting design by Colby Freel, sound design by Eliza Vedar, text and dramaturgy by Ray Chambers, and voice and speech by Nathan Crocker.

Henry VIII will play in The Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park, from November 16 through November 24, 2024. The limited engagement will include 11 performances only. The schedule is Saturday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, November 22 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to subscribers and donors on Friday, September 6 at 12:00 noon, and to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 12:00 noon. They will be available at www.TheOldGlobe.org or (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets are $15.00; students, Globe subscribers, and donors are $10.00; and groups of 15 or more are $10.00.

Major underwriting of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program at The Old Globe is provided by Darlene Marcos Shiley. Additional support is provided by the Dorothy Brown Endowment Fund and the Louis Yager Cantwell Foundation.

Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities.



