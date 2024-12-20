Cast Set For OTHER DESERT CITIES at Cygnet Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cygnet Theatre will present the funny drama Other Desert Cities penned by Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright and screenwriter, Jon Robin Baitz. Directed by Sean Murray, this production is set run from February 5 to March 2, 2025 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening night for media is Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time).

“In Other Desert Cities, we dive into a captivating family saga that explores deep themes of history and betrayal when a hidden secret comes to light,” says Director Sean Murray. “Experiencing this intense and humorous play is like unveiling layers of past secrets and regrets, revealing that ‘things may not always be as they seem.’ It’s filled with sharp, urbane characters grappling with their histories in a way that makes for truly great storytelling.”

When Brooke Wyeth returns to her family’s upscale Palm Springs home after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas, she brings more than just holiday cheer. Armed with a tell-all memoir that resurrects a pivotal and tragic event from the family’s past, Brooke draws a line in the sand, daring her parents, brother, and aunt to confront their buried secrets. As the family unravels in the face of this explosive revelation, tensions soar and loyalties are tested. With biting wit and razor-sharp insight, Other Desert Cities promises a riveting exploration of family dynamics that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

The cast features Rosina Reynolds (Angels in America) as Polly; Melanie Lora Meltzer as Brooke; Alan Rust as Lyman; Debra Wanger (Angels in America) as Silda; and Geoffrey Ulysses Geissinger as Trip.

In addition to direction by Sean Murray, the creative team for Cygnet’s production of Other Desert Cities includes: Scenic design by Andrew Hull, sound design by George Ye, lighting design by Joshua Heming, props design by Heather Larsen, costume design by Brooke Nicole Kesler, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management is Jared Blake Halsell.

Comments