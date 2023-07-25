CABARET at OB Playhouse

Step into the decadent world of 1930s Berlin with Wildsong Productions' immersive rendition of "Cabaret: The Musical." The show is set in 1929 Berlin. As the characters navigate the blurred lines between love, desire, and the encroaching darkness of the Nazi regime, audiences become active participants in this intimate and immersive theatrical experience.

Get ready for a mesmerizing journey filled with show-stopping performances, unforgettable music, and a chilling exploration of the human spirit in a time of turmoil.

Wildsong is bringing back VIP tables! These tables include a complementary beverage, exclusive pre-show entertainment, and interaction during the show.

This ticketing option will fully immerse you in the vibrant Kit Kat Club!

Life is a Cabaret, old chum! Don't miss out!

www.wildsongproductions.com