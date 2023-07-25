CABARET at OB Playhouse

Special Offer: Immersive production of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret at the OB Playhouse July 21 -Aug 20
POPULAR
Step into the decadent world of 1930s Berlin with Wildsong Productions' immersive rendition of "Cabaret: The Musical." The show is set in 1929 Berlin. As the characters navigate the blurred lines between love, desire, and the encroaching darkness of the Nazi regime, audiences become active participants in this intimate and immersive theatrical experience.
Get ready for a mesmerizing journey filled with show-stopping performances, unforgettable music, and a chilling exploration of the human spirit in a time of turmoil.
Wildsong is bringing back VIP tables! These tables include a complementary beverage, exclusive pre-show entertainment, and interaction during the show.
This ticketing option will fully immerse you in the vibrant Kit Kat Club!
Life is a Cabaret, old chum! Don't miss out!
www.wildsongproductions.com
Videos
|Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20) VIDEOS
|Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
|Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
|Is It Thursday Yet?
Mandell Weiss Forum (7/11-8/06)
|Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
|IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
|Ride The Cyclone, The Musical
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (7/21-8/12)
|Billie! Backstage with Lady Day
Brooks Theater (7/28-7/30)
|WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE
WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE (4/21-6/19)
|Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You