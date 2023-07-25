CABARET at OB Playhouse

Special Offer: Immersive production of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret at the OB Playhouse July 21 -Aug 20

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. TH Photo 1 Abud, Bayardelle, and & More to Lead Hunter S. Thompson Musical
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: IS IT THURSDAY YET? at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 3 Review: IS IT THURSDAY YET? at La Jolla Playhouse
Review: BOTTLESHOCK! THE MUSICAL at CCAE Theatricals Photo 4 Review: BOTTLESHOCK! THE MUSICAL at CCAE Theatricals

CABARET at OB Playhouse

Step into the decadent world of 1930s Berlin with Wildsong Productions' immersive rendition of "Cabaret: The Musical." The show is set in 1929 Berlin. As the characters navigate the blurred lines between love, desire, and the encroaching darkness of the Nazi regime, audiences become active participants in this intimate and immersive theatrical experience.

Get ready for a mesmerizing journey filled with show-stopping performances, unforgettable music, and a chilling exploration of the human spirit in a time of turmoil.
Wildsong is bringing back VIP tables! These tables include a complementary beverage, exclusive pre-show entertainment, and interaction during the show.

This ticketing option will fully immerse you in the vibrant Kit Kat Club!
Life is a Cabaret, old chum! Don't miss out!
www.wildsongproductions.com




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Review: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT at The Old Globe Photo
Review: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT at The Old Globe

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, A COMEDY playing at the Old Globe through August 13th turns this Russian tragedy on its head and re-imagines it as a light-hearted, high-energy, and zany comedy.

2
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Welcomes Sameer Patel as New Music Director & Orchestra Photo
La Jolla Symphony & Chorus Welcomes Sameer Patel as New Music Director & Orchestra Conductor

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus is thrilled to welcome Sameer Patel as their new Music Director and Orchestra Conductor. Patel, a rising star in the conducting world, brings an impressive resume and a commitment to community outreach and engagement. Learn more about the appointment and the exciting future of LJS&C.

3
Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones to Star in CABARET at The Old Globe Photo
Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones to Star in CABARET at The Old Globe

Get ready for a dazzling performance as Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones take the stage in the highly anticipated revival of CABARET at The Old Globe. This award-winning musical is set to captivate audiences with its stunning production and extraordinary talent.

4
 The Actors Gang Performs MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH Next Month Photo
 The Actors' Gang Performs MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH Next Month

 The Actors’ Gang gift to area families are free performances of a new production – Much Ado About Pooh, a 45 minute mash-up playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 5 – 27 at 11:00am.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

CABARET at OB PlayhouseCABARET at OB Playhouse
DISCO INFERNO at Pocono Mountains Music FestivalDISCO INFERNO at Pocono Mountains Music Festival
LIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin PlayhouseLIZZIE THE MUSICAL at Austin Playhouse
THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy TheatreTHE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit
Buy high quality undetectable counterfeit (11/22-12/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
OB Playhouse (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is It Thursday Yet?
Mandell Weiss Forum (7/11-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone, The Musical
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (7/21-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Billie! Backstage with Lady Day
Brooks Theater (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE
WHERE TO BUY PSILOCYBIN MAGIC MUSHROOM ONLINE (4/21-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You