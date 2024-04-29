THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN to be Presented At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the bittersweet and daring dark Irish comedy, The Cripple of Inishmaan as its next student production! Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in 1934, THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN is a strange comic tale in the great tradition of Irish storytelling. As word arrives on Inishmaan that the Hollywood director Robert Flaherty is coming to the neighboring island of Inishmore to film Man of Aran, the one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young Cripple Billy, if only to break away from the bitter tedium of his daily life.

Director Benjamin Cole is proud to share the talents of his student cast. "We're having so much fun in rehearsals exploring the Western Irish dialect," Cole muses. "The show challenges our actors for greater vocal clarity, and even showcases some exciting moments of stage combat," he offers. Assistant Director Steve Smith adds, "It's great to see the cast sink their teeth into the playful Irish storytelling that weaves both painful emotion, hope, and joy." The show runs a bustling 120 minutes with one intermission and hopes to pull audiences to the edge of their seats with each unexpected twist. Additional production staff includes Costumer, Roxas Shepherd; Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan. Catalina Zelles will be joining as a student ASL interpreter for the closing performance May 19th.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Tirzah Cisneros, Escondido; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Paul Smith, Shadowridge).

Performances are May 16th through 19th on the MainStage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM May 16th and 17th, 2PM and 5:30PM May 18th, and 2PM May 19th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

