ALLEGIANCE Announced At Palo Alto Players, April 22- May 8

Palo Alto Players continues its 91st season with the Peninsula premiere of' ALLEGIANCE. This powerful Broadway musical, inspired by the true-life experiences of TV/film actor and social media icon George Takei (Mr. Sulu on Star Trek), tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey during the Japanese American internment of World War II. The company has assembled an all-star cast of 20 local Bay Area artists under the direction of Vinh G. Nguyen to bring the story of ALLEGIANCE to the stage.

ALLEGIANCE runs for 11 in-person performances April 22 - May 8, 2022 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, with a recording of the performance streaming on-demand May 5 - 8. In person tickets ($10-$57) and on-demand streaming access ($20 per household) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Current information regarding Palo Alto Players' COVID policies can be found at paplayers.org/covid-19.

ALLEGIANCE is the moving story of the Kimura family, whose lives are upended when they are forced to leave their Salinas, California home following the events at Pearl Harbor, and join 120,000 other Japanese Americans in internment camps dotted around America. Sam Kimura seeks to prove his patriotism by fighting for his country in the war, but sister Kei fiercely protests the government's treatment of her people. An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, ALLEGIANCE follows the Kimuras as they fight between duty and defiance, custom and change, family bonds and forbidden loves.

With music and lyrics by Jay Kuo and a book by Kuo, Marc Acito, and Lorenzo Thione, ALLEGIANCE is the first Broadway musical created by Asian Americans. Starring George Takei, the show had a limited Broadway run from October 2015 to February 2016 and reached thousands more when the film of the original Broadway production was released in cinemas nationwide. Entertainment Weekly praised the show, saying "Allegiance is an important show with a phenomenal cast, and it deserves to be seen." In a Broadway season that also included HAMILTON, Deadline magazine called Allegiance "another significant addition to a Broadway season that offers an alternative take on the American experience...It's a triumph of a rare sort, shedding light in a dark corner of our history with uncommon generosity of spirit." The San Diego Union-Tribune said "Allegiance gracefully shapes dramatic and historical contours into an epic that - in the spirit of gaman - coaxes a fierce beauty from once-poisoned soil."

"This year marked the 80th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's signing of Executive Order 9066, authorizing the forced removal of Japanese Americans during World War II. ALLEGIANCE recalls the dark and often overlooked saga of Japanese American internment during World War II with all the drama, passion, and even humor of a classic American musical," said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "At once charming, profound, and personal, this important story has already touched the hearts of tens of thousands worldwide, and I can't wait to share it with our friends and patrons at Palo Alto Players."

Palo Alto Players' production of Allegiance is generously supported in part by a grant from the JA Community Foundation.

ALLEGIANCE is directed by Vinh G. Nguyen (he/him/his). Nguyen is a multi-faceted theatre artist, art administrator, and educator based in the San Francisco Bay Area/Ohlone Native Land. He has worked extensively as an actor, director, casting director, and EDI consultant for companies such as: South Bay Musical Theatre, San Jose Stage, Palo Alto Players, Cabrillo Stage, 42nd Street Moon, and Hillbarn Theatre. As a director, Nguyen aims to critically examine and reinterpret the American Musical Theatre cannon for a modern audience. He is especially interested in works that spotlight and amplify diverse voices and cultural experiences. MrVinhNguyen.com.

Bay Area native Nicole Tung is assistant director and choreographer for ALLEGIANCE. Bay Area directing/choreography credits include Almost, Maine (South Bay Musical Theater), Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, City of Angels (South Valley Civic Theater), and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (South Bay Musical Theater). Tung's selected stage credits include Liat in South Pacific (American Musical Theatre of San Jose), Linda Low in Flower Drum Song (Woodminster), Kanagawa Girl in Pacific Overtures (TheatreWorks), Cordelia in Falsettos (Stirfry Theater). On camera credits include Stanford Children's Hospital, California Olive Oil, and Slack.

The cast of Palo Alto Players' Allegiance includes:

Sam/Ojii-Chan: Ron Munekawa

Kei Kimura: Marah Sotelo

Sammy Kimura: Jomar Martinez

Tatsuo Kimura: Bryan Pangilinan

Frankie Suzuki: Christopher J. Sotelo

Hannah Campbell: Corinna Laskin

Mike Masaoka: Doy Charnsupharindr

Ben Masaoka: Ethan Le

Dr. Hideo Tanaka: Joseph Alvarado

Natsumi Tanaka: Sharline Liu

Betsy Tanaka: Julia Wright

Bobby Tanaka: Brandon Gruber

Masato Maruyama: Edmond Kwong

Kaori Maruyama: Yoshi Humfeld

Tom Maruyama: Andrew Mo

Peggy Maruyama: Mai Abe

Johnny Goto: Romelo Urbi

Nan Goto: Cordelia Larsen

Private Evans/Knight, Big Band Singer, Victory Trio, and others: Justin Kerekes

Director Dillon, Recruiting Officer, Victory Trio, and others: Michael Paul Hirsch

The ALLEGIANCE creative team also includes music direction by Benjamin Belew, set design by Skip Epperson, lighting design by Edward Hunter, costume design by Sharon Peng, props design by Scott Ludwig, and sound design by Brandie Larkin.

Tickets for ALLEGIANCE can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. In-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater begin on April 23 and continue through May 8, with a preview on April 22. In-person performance times are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. At this time, masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID test within 72 hours for those medically exempt from or ineligible to receive the vaccine) are required to attend in-person performances. Covid protocol is subject to change. A recording of the performance is available to stream on-demand ($20) May 5-8. This production is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Every ticket purchase directly supports the actors, creative team, and staff for this production, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community. For more information about tickets and Palo Alto Players' current COVID health and safety policies, visit paplayers.org/event/ALLEGIANCE.