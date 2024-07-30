A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the lives and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, written & directed by Michael Mizerany, will feature Sam Zukin and Hunter Brown.

the production is produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater.

A TWISTED BARGAIN is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

The performance will take place at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater.

DATES:

Friday, August 16th at 7pm

Saturday, August 17th at 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 7pm

Friday, August 23rd at 7pm

Saturday, August 24t at 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 1pm.

A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult subject matter including profanity, frontal male nudity, a scene of sexuality and violence.

All General Admission Tickets: $23

This is not a Diversionary Theater production, but Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.

Tixs HERE!

