News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater

Performances begin Friday, August 16.

By: Jul. 30, 2024
A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater Image

A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the lives and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, written & directed by Michael Mizerany, will feature Sam Zukin and Hunter Brown.

LATEST NEWS

A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater
Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
FULLY COMMITTED By Becky Mode to Play Scripps Ranch Theatre in September
Cygnet Theatre Announces Strategic Staff Changes

the production is produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater.

A TWISTED BARGAIN is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

The performance will take place at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater.

DATES:

Friday, August 16th at 7pm

Saturday, August 17th at 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 7pm

Friday, August 23rd at 7pm

Saturday, August 24t at 7pm

Sunday, August 18th at 1pm.

A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult subject matter including profanity, frontal male nudity, a scene of sexuality and violence.

All General Admission Tickets: $23

This is not a Diversionary Theater production, but Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.

Tixs HERE!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos