A TWISTED BARGAIN to be Presented at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater

Performances begin Friday, August 16.
A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the lives and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, written & directed by Michael Mizerany, will feature Sam Zukin and Hunter Brown.
the production is produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater.
A TWISTED BARGAIN is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.
The performance will take place at The Black Box at Diversionary Theater.
DATES:
Friday, August 16th at 7pm
Saturday, August 17th at 7pm
Sunday, August 18th at 7pm
Friday, August 23rd at 7pm
Saturday, August 24t at 7pm
Sunday, August 18th at 1pm.
A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult subject matter including profanity, frontal male nudity, a scene of sexuality and violence.
All General Admission Tickets: $23
This is not a Diversionary Theater production, but Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.
Tixs HERE!
