Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Abe Ramirez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chasity Trajcheski - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Dance Production
GISELLE - Porter Dance
Best Direction Of A Musical
Laura T Garza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio
Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Falcon - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio
Best Ensemble
RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Landon Priess - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Musical
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best New Play Or Musical
AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Danell Gonzales - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best Performer In A Play
Justin Elliott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company
Best Play
THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best Production of an Opera
ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Max Estudillo - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chase Jentz - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bobby Torres - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brian Zavala - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio
Favorite Local Theatre
Teatro Audaz San Antonio
