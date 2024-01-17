Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in San Antonio!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Abe Ramirez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chasity Trajcheski - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Dance Production
GISELLE - Porter Dance

Best Direction Of A Musical
Laura T Garza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio

Best Direction Of A Play
Charles Falcon - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio

Best Ensemble
RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Castaneda - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Landon Priess - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Musical
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best New Play Or Musical
AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Danell Gonzales - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Performer In A Play
Justin Elliott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Play
THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Production of an Opera
ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Max Estudillo - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chase Jentz - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bobby Torres - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brian Zavala - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Favorite Local Theatre
Teatro Audaz San Antonio



