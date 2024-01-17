Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Abe Ramirez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chasity Trajcheski - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Dance Production

GISELLE - Porter Dance

Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura T Garza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio

Best Direction Of A Play

Charles Falcon - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio

Best Ensemble

RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Castaneda - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Landon Priess - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Musical

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best New Play Or Musical

AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Danell Gonzales - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Performer In A Play

Justin Elliott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Play

THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Production of an Opera

ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Max Estudillo - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bobby Torres - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brian Zavala - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio

Favorite Local Theatre

Teatro Audaz San Antonio