NALAC Announces $510,000 Grant Awards for Latinx Artists and Arts Organizations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced the recipients of the 2024 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) grants. These prestigious awards, totaling an impressive $510,000, invest in many of the essential threads and cultural assets that Latinx artists and arts organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico bring to the American landscape.

"Each year, NALAC takes great pride in championing the transformational contributions of Latinx artists, organizations, and cultural workers through the NALAC Fund for the Arts," declared F. Javier Torres-Campos, Interim CEO and President of NALAC.

For over 15 years, the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) has stood as the premier national grant program dedicated exclusively to supporting Latinx artists and arts organizations. Since its inception, NALAC has distributed 884 grants to Latinx communities, representing a monumental investment exceeding $7 million throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

In this year's award cycle, 38 grants have been allocated to artists and ensembles, including the prestigious Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film, which recognizes an emerging filmmaker who is enriching the understanding of Latinx expression and identity. Additionally, 12 grants have been awarded to arts organizations, further fueling the vibrancy and resilience of the Latinx arts landscape.

As part of the 2024 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), NALAC is excited to announce its first-ever Modern Maverick Artist Grant, developed in partnership with Espolòn Tequila. The award was created in celebration of Espolòn’s 25th Anniversary of its Tequila Blanco and aims to uplift one emerging artist who champions unapologetic originality, using their art to inspire and spur on change. Learn more about Espolòn’s support of NALAC.

"The NFA is always thrilled to collaborate with new partners to expand opportunities and resources for the Latinx arts and culture sector. As we forge ahead, we remain committed to exploring innovative avenues to ensure that Latinx cultural producers have the support and recognition they deserve," remarked José Castillo Rocha, NALAC Grants Manager.

Discover more about the remarkable recipients of the 2024 NALAC Fund for the Arts.