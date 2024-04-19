Magik Theatre Presents THE BFG This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magik Theatre presents THE BFG (BIG FRIENDLY GIANT). running May 4 - June 2, 2024, adapted for the stage by David Wood from the book by Roald Dahl.

Little orphan Sophie can't sleep. When she peeks out the window, she is surprised to see a giant. He's surprised to see her too and whisks Sophie away to his home in Giant Country. But this is no ordinary giant; Sophie's giant is the world's only friendly 24-foot-tall giant. His primary occupation is the collection and distribution of good dreams to children. Other giants steal and have a nasty habit of eating children!

To save the children of England, Sophie and the Big Friendly Giant (BFG) embark on a magical journey to Buckingham Palace where they must convince the Queen to help them get rid of all the bad giants once and for all. Along the way, Sophie finds a friend she can count on and the BFG finds a friend who accepts him for who he is. The Big Friendly Giant promises to deliver a captivating mix of thrilling adventures, playful wordplay, and even some explosive whizzpopping moments guaranteed to make you smile!

"The BFG is a timeless exploration of friendship, acceptance, and whimsy. The delightful absurdity of the characters and word play adds an extra layer of charm. Its themes resonate across generations, making it an ideal choice for the show that serves as both our season closer and the kick off to our 30th anniversary year! " Anthony Runfola, Artistic Director

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance

Sensory-Friendly Performance

Pay What You Wish Performance

Field Trip Performances

EDUCATOR APPRECIATION DAY

Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 pm

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 pm

GIANT 30th Birthday Party Celebration | Sat., May 4, 4:30 p.m.

Get ready for a whizbanging good time with a GIANT birthday spectacular and opening night party! San Antonio's own Ryley Hall will provide musical entertainment while guests enjoy a giant birthday cake, Easy Squeezy's custom "Frobscottle" lemonade, a special craft project, circus-style entertainers, games, and a chance to see how they measure up to a life-size cutout of the San Antonio Spurs' famously tall Victor Wembanyama. Additionally, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will present Magik with a special commemoration of the Theatre's 30 years inspiring the community. Artistic Director Anthony Runfola will also unveil the 2024-2025, 30-year anniversary season. After the 6 p.m. performance, patrons can help toast Magik's three decades with champagne or sparkling grape juice.

MAGIK THEATRE

Magik Theatre creates theatrical experiences that ignite imagination, spark curiosity, inspire empathy, and foster a lifetime love of learning in young people. For more information, visit magiktheatre.org.