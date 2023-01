Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Madison Grumbles - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Caty Wantland - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Jeremiah Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre, Kahlee Moore - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chasity Trajcheski - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Sherry Bettersworth, Deb Nicosia - LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts, Celeste Cavazos - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz, Chasity Trajcheski - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Steve Reily - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Darcell Bios - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre, Chris Ikner - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Claudia de Vasco - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Steve Riley - LEND ME A TENORR - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Chris Ikner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Juan Carlos Calderon - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz, Vanessa Rae Lerma - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre, MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Faith Castaneda - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Nathan Thurman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre, Ben Mitchell - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts, Larry Martinez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Faith Reily - DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Darrin Newhardt - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre, Gino Rivera - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz, Jaime Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: THE COLOR PURPLE - The WoodLawnTheatre



Runners-Up: FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company, MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE MESQUITE TREE BY David Davila - Teatro Audaz



Runners-Up: EINSTEIN'S WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING - Overtime

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Faith Reily - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Lucero Garcia - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz, Danica McKinney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre, Madelynn Gonzalez - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Viviana Cavazos - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: Steve Reily - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company, Laura Garza - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz, Faith Kasukonis - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Play

Winner: LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz, THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Judd Vermillion - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Benjamin Grabill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre, Sandra Byerly - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts, Esther Burton - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chase Jentz - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Axa Soria - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz, Michael Randolph - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz, Chase Jentz - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Faith Reily - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: Jimena Herrera - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Evonne Nathaniel - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre, Michelle Bortoni - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Elise Lopez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz



Runners-Up: Madelynn Gonzalez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Jacob Granado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre, Ixchel Cuellar - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company



Runners-Up: MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz, LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Fredericksburg Theater



Runners-Up: SJA Performing Arts, Teatro Audaz, Woodlawn Theatre