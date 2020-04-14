Local Company Offers Comfort During Stay-at-Home Through Storytelling, Education, and Entertainment

In support of the community's efforts to "Stay-at-home" and combat COVID-19, The Magik Theatre will offer electronic programming for families, including digital storytimes, at-home activities, and E-cademy theatre education classes. All scheduled performances, camps, and programs have been canceled through May 2020, however, Magik will resume with camps, classes and the production of Dragons Love Tacos when it reopens.

The Magik Theatre continues to serve families by providing entertainment, education, and comfort with daily videos that are created to bring learning and laughter to friends at home. Families can go on storytelling adventures with Pirate Pete, create silly songs and stories with Magik Madlibs, or practice a calming children's yoga session during the company's regularly scheduled programming on Facebook.

"In this timely effort to alter our routines and social distance, this serves as a challenge for children who seek routine, social learning, and comfort. This is what makes a child thrive," said CEO Frank Villani. "In this time of social distancing, we wanted to do our part with what we do best as a company by entertaining and enlightening the hearts and minds of our children and bringing a little bit of MAGIK into their world every day."

To tune in to Magik's daily social media programming on Facebook and Instagram by searching @themagiktheatre. The full schedule will continue to be updated at MagikTheatre.org.

Magik Reader's Theatre

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 2:00 p.m. on Facebook

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday tune in for a new story read by one of our incredible #magikmakers. After you watch the story, comment below with the lesson it taught you, your favorite quote, or a suggestion for a book you'd like to see next! Click here to watch Magik Reader's Theatre.

Magik Madlibs

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook LIVE

Magik Madlibs takes your suggestions LIVE and uses them to create something new - we can't do it without you! Join us in making silly songs and stories every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Click here to watch Magik Madlibs.

Pirate Pete and Friends

Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook

Join Pirate Pete for stories and more from aboard his ship on home-island! He's always looking for new adventures... what will he learn this week? Click here to watch Pirate Pete and Friends.

Children's Yoga

Sundays at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook

Get up and get moving with Sunday morning Yoga! These videos are made for our youngest friends but can be shared with the entire family. Click here to watch Children's Yoga.

Magik E-cademy Classes

Online classes beginning May 1, 2020

Get moving and get creative from the comfort of your own home with Magik's newly devised E-cademy. Classes will run for four weeks online beginning May 1, 2020, with a final digital showcase taking place on May 29, 2020. Students can choose to sing their hearts out in The Best of Disney: Musical Medley for ages 6-9, or waive their wands in The Magical World of Harry Potter for ages 9-12. Every week, students will engage in four types of learning: class meetings and warm-ups, one-on-one coaching with a teaching artist, audio-visual tutorials, and provided off-screen activities. More information on Magik's E-cademy and tuition rates are available by clicking here.





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories

More Hot Stories For You