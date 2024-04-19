Luminaria Will Host Pop-Up Art Gallery at St. Paul Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to public demand to have more Luminaria events throughout the year, Luminaria has announced the upcoming Pop-Up Art Exhibition Opening and Fundraiser on Friday, May 3, from 6:00 to 9:00pm at St. Paul Square. The exhibition, titled "Maestros: A Showcase of Creative Men,” is a tribute to local artist Gilbert Durán whom we lost in July 2023, and features the artwork of established artists and close friends of Durán.

Curated by Durán’s life partner Karen Evans and dear friend Bobby Bacon, on what would have been his 77th birthday, the event and exhibition showcases the work of prominent artists including Robert Wilkens, Jude Mac, Greg Drew, Anthony Gonzalez, Joe Luna, Vic De La Fuente, and Marcus Cerda. The artwork will be for sale and admission to the Opening Night fundraiser is by donation.

“It is with an overwhelming sense of emotion and love that we humbly bring together this thoughtful exhibition of artists to celebrate the life and legacy of Gilbert Durán,’ said curator Karen Evans. “As a dedicated artist whose love for San Antonio emanated through his paintings, he would have wholeheartedly enjoyed a night of art, friends, and fine wine in support of Luminaria.”

Admission to the exhibition is free to the public. VIP tickets can be purchased at luminariasa.org. The VIP reception offers a unique opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists and curators while enjoying exclusive wine and high-end charcuterie.

"We are excited partner with St. Paul Square to bring fine art to this historic entertainment center," said Yadhira Lozano, Executive Director of Luminaria. "The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the talent and legacy of Gilbert Durán while supporting Luminaria's mission to promote and showcase the arts in San Antonio."

Don't miss your chance to experience "Maestros: A Showcase of Creative Men" and support a great cause. The exhibition will be open to the public Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from May 3-31, 2024. For more information, visit luminariasa.org or follow Luminaria on social media.