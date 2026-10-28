INHERITANCE Will Make Debut at Turnip Ensemble Theater

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Turnip Ensemble Theater will present Inheritance, a play exploring family, trauma and legacy. Performances will run Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. and Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

What do we offer to the future and owe to the past in the experience of being human? Turnip Ensemble Theater invites audiences to experience Inheritance, a darkly funny new play about family, trauma and the choices that shape a legacy.

After their father’s death, two brothers confront buried wounds and the question at the heart of every generation: Are we doomed to repeat the past?

Presented as a staged reading, this original production invites audiences to become an essential part of the play’s development. Audience members will be invited into the experience through interactive elements, a talkback with the creative team, cast and crew, and follow-up feedback. Their perspectives will help shape this new work.

The performance runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission, followed by a talkback.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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