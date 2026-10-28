Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
INHERITANCE Will Make Debut at Turnip Ensemble Theater
The darkly funny new play will be presented as a staged reading at McNutt Co-Lab at UT San Antonio.
Turnip Ensemble Theater will present Inheritance, a play exploring family, trauma and legacy. Performances will run Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m. and Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.
What do we offer to the future and owe to the past in the experience of being human? Turnip Ensemble Theater invites audiences to experience Inheritance, a darkly funny new play about family, trauma and the choices that shape a legacy.
After their father’s death, two brothers confront buried wounds and the question at the heart of every generation: Are we doomed to repeat the past?
Presented as a staged reading, this original production invites audiences to become an essential part of the play’s development. Audience members will be invited into the experience through interactive elements, a talkback with the creative team, cast and crew, and follow-up feedback. Their perspectives will help shape this new work.
The performance runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission, followed by a talkback.
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