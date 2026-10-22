Spotlight: TXST Theatre Presents: Primary Trust in San Antonio
Pulitzer Winner Primary Trust Opens Oct. 27 at TXST.
Texas State University's Theatre Division presents Eboni Booth's 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust Oct. 27–Nov. 1 at the Theatre Center Mainstage in San Marcos. GET TICKETS online or at the door.
Directed by Angela Rose Williams, Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a man whose life has settled into a familiar rhythm in the small town of Cranberry, New York. He spends his days working at a local bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at Wally's. When the bookstore closes, Kenneth is forced to step beyond the routines and relationships that have long defined his world. As he begins a new job at Primary Trust bank, he encounters new friendships, challenges and opportunities that force him to confront his past and reconsider his future.
Booth's Pulitzer-winning play explores friendship, loneliness, grief and the importance of human connection while examining the role of community in helping individuals navigate change. The cast includes Sonny Young as Kenneth, William T. Collins as Bert, Rem Remy as Corrina, Quinn Page as Clay and Ifeoluwa Adesoye as Wally's waiter and a bank customer. The production features Texas State alumnus and Broadway veteran Eugene Lee as Sam, whose acting career includes Broadway's American Son, its Netflix film adaptation and Showtime's Homeland. Musicians Andrew Tapia and Charles Raynaud are also highlighted in the production.
Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Current Texas State undergraduate students may receive one complimentary ticket online courtesy of the Office of the President.
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