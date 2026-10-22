Spotlight: TXST Theatre Presents: Primary Trust in San Antonio

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Texas State University's Theatre Division presents Eboni Booth's 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust Oct. 27–Nov. 1 at the Theatre Center Mainstage in San Marcos. GET TICKETS online or at the door.

Directed by Angela Rose Williams, Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a man whose life has settled into a familiar rhythm in the small town of Cranberry, New York. He spends his days working at a local bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at Wally's. When the bookstore closes, Kenneth is forced to step beyond the routines and relationships that have long defined his world. As he begins a new job at Primary Trust bank, he encounters new friendships, challenges and opportunities that force him to confront his past and reconsider his future.

Booth's Pulitzer-winning play explores friendship, loneliness, grief and the importance of human connection while examining the role of community in helping individuals navigate change. The cast includes Sonny Young as Kenneth, William T. Collins as Bert, Rem Remy as Corrina, Quinn Page as Clay and Ifeoluwa Adesoye as Wally's waiter and a bank customer. The production features Texas State alumnus and Broadway veteran Eugene Lee as Sam, whose acting career includes Broadway's American Son, its Netflix film adaptation and Showtime's Homeland. Musicians Andrew Tapia and Charles Raynaud are also highlighted in the production.

Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Current Texas State undergraduate students may receive one complimentary ticket online courtesy of the Office of the President.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 42 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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