City Theatre to Present ROMEO AND JULIET Beginning This Month

This summer, fall in love again as City Theatre presents this timeless and most passionate tale.

Young passions, feuding families, and star-crossed lovers set the scene as City Theatre Austin brings to the stage William Shakespeare's greatest romantic tragedy and one of his most beloved works, Romeo and Juliet. A tale of young love thwarted by circumstance, the production plays July 21 – August 6 at Genesis Creative Collective.

“Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.”

The popularity, power and passion of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet has inspired countless theatrical stagings, operas and ballets, and numerous television and film versions including the 1968 Franco Zeffirelli film and the 1996 adaptation starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Claire Danes. Written around 1594, the play is Shakespeare's immortal tale of two young lovers who decide to take fate into their own hands and pursue love despite the intense hatred dividing their two families. However, circumstances conspire to thwart their efforts as missed chances, poor timing and tragic mistakes prevent the lovers from finding happiness. As the families unite in sorrow, the sacrifice of the young lovers is a haunting reminder of the powerful force of love.

“These violent delights have violent ends. And in their triumph die, like fire and powder. Which, as they kiss, consume.”

The production is directed by Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky whose recent directorial shows include the successful Faith Healer, Steel Magnolias, and The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940. “Romeo and Juliet is a story for all times,” mentions Berkovsky. “It deals with two extreme emotions – love and hate. A play that holds those two feelings to such passion, violence, and consequence, is always compelling and unforgettable. It is a timeless masterpiece of poetry and emotion, and I couldn't be more thrilled in the dynamic talent of actors who get to tell this beautiful story each evening.” Heading the cast is Gerardo Garcia and Maria Latiolais in the title roles. The company of players include Brent Irwin, Dawn Erin, McArthur Moore, Susannah Crowell, Payton Trahan, Sunny Huang, Noah Sanchez, Samantha Plumb, Rachel Stanford, Olivia Ochoa, Omar Montanez, and Trystan Lytle. Production design is by Berkovsky with costume design by Payton Trahan, fight choreography lead by Patrick Wheeler, and production stage manager Haley Gibbs.

City Theatre is celebrating its 17th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!