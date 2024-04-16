ON GOLDEN POND Comes to Irving in May

Performances run May 3- 18.
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of On Golden Pond. This classic piece of American theater remains an inspiring celebration of the universal challenges we all face, and the ultimate triumphs of life, love, and family. On Golden Pond opened on Broadway in 1979 but is probably best known for its Oscar winning screen adaptation starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn, and Jane Fonda.
Directed by Michael Serrecchia, Ernest Thompson’s heartwarming play runs May 3- 18, 2024 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $24 to $31 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.
Norman Thayer – Evan Faris
Ethel Thayer – Mary Margaret Pyeatt
Charlie Martin – Jake Shanahan
Chelsea Thayer Wayne – Dayna Fries
Billy Ray – Wyatt Hartz
Bill Ray – Ehren Hartz
The love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking his ward fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return. Laugh and cry with Norman and Ethel Thayer on their journey through the timeless bonds of love and family.
Director – Michael Serrecchia
Stage Manager – Cathy Parks Bardin
Lighting Designer – Elizabeth Ross
Scenic Designer/Set Dresser – Joseph Cummings
Master Carpenter – Ellie Wyatt
Sound Designer – Rich Frohlich
Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson/Dallas Costume Shoppe
Admin producer/Properties Designer – Jill Stephens
Sound Operator – Tully Hall
Light Board Operator – Eric Ryan
Tech producer – Rob Stephens
Additional creative team members to be announced!
For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.
