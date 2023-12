BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards December 5th Standings; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Abe Ramirez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 22%

Melanie Claire - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse 21%

Alonzo Corona - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 11%

Rhonda & Regan Mann - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

Mason Anthony Ortiz - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 8%

Rebekah Williams - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 7%

Jeanine Freeman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 6%

Felicia McBride-Guerra - SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 5%

Lisa Bohnert - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Dallas Akins - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 3%

Lizel Sandoval - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Veronica Rodriguez - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 26%

Jill Campos - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 16%

Stephen Gamez - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 10%

Shawn Kjos - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 8%

Jill Campos - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Rose Kennedy - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 6%

Marshall Chase - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 6%

Rose Kennedy - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 6%

Chasity Trajcheski - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Rose Kennedy - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 4%

Chasity Trajcheski - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Rose Kennedy - ROSE KENNEDY - Wonder Theatre 2%

Jolene Keefer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Chasity Trajcheski - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Jolene Keefer - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Dance Production

SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 58%

GISELLE - Porter Dance 42%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura T Garza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio 25%

Alex Rodriguez - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 17%

Steve Reily - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%

Sherry Bettersworth - ALL SHOOK UP - New Braunfels Performing Arts 9%

Shawn Kjos - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 7%

Rick Sanchez - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 7%

Lizel Sandoval - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 5%

Christopher Rodriguez - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 5%

Christopher Rodriguez - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 4%

Chasity Trajcheski - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Steve Reily - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Betty Hukill - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Charles Falcon - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz SAN Antonio 20%

Allison Price - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Classic Theater San Antonio 12%

Abe Ramirez - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12%

Jeffery Hensel - AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre 10%

Antoinette F Wnstead - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 8%

Keisha McFerrin - THE LION IN WINTER - Boerne Community Theatre 7%

Sarah Derousseau - THE 39 STEPS - The Point Theater 7%

David Remschel - AGAINST THE GRAIN - The Point Theater 7%

Tobie Minor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Courtney LeFan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Dave Stone-Robb - THE MOUNTAIN KING - Overtime Theatre 3%

David Connelly - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 2%

Charlie Hukill - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 11%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 9%

MOJADA - Camille Playhouse 8%

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Camille playhouse 7%

LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 6%

RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 5%

FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 5%

MATILDA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 5%

ME AND JULIET - Playhouse 2000 3%

GREASE - Wonder Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 2%

THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 1%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 1%

RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

MacKenzie Mulligan - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 17%

Sue Kinch - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Lightner Playhouse 16%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 10%

Allen Rudolph - ALMOST, MAINE - Boerne Community Theatre 9%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

Ben Mitchell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 6%

Robert Olivas - SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 5%

Pedro C Ramirez - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 4%

Nathan Thurman - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 4%

Carlos R. Nine - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Public Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Nathan Thurman - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 3%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Faith Castaneda - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Courtney LeFan - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Nathan Thurman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 2%

Carlos R. Nine - THE CRUCIBLE - North East school of the Arts 2%

Nathan Thurman - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 1%

Carlos R. Nine - FABULOUS MONSTERS - Public Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Marcy Barbeau - MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - OPERA San Antonio 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Gid Del La Rosa - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 29%

September Van der Stoel - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

Josh Pepper - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 9%

Heather Hooten - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 9%

Landon Priess - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%

Darrin Newhardt - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 9%

Jane Haas - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 7%

Jane Haas - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 5%

Francesco Milioto - ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio 4%

Dawn Hahn - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%



Best Musical

SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 20%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Camille Playhouse 16%

RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 14%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 7%

RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

GREASE - Wonder Theatre 4%

ALL SHOOK UP - New Braunfels Performing Arts 2%

RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0



Best New Play Or Musical

AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre 24%

FINDING NEMO JR THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 24%

VINYL VAULT - Harlequin 21%

THE MOUNTAIN KING - Overtime Theatre 13%

SO WHEN ARE YOU LEAVING - Boerne Community Theatre 9%

WRITE WHAT YOU KNOW - Overtime Theatre 6%

A PILE-UP ON MEMORY LANE - Overtime Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Meg Ellisor-Traverso - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

Ray Seams - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 15%

Danell Gonzales - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 14%

Stephanie Ann Zamora - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Camille Playhouse 13%

Tyce Green - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 9%

Jillian Sainz - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 9%

Frankie Ruiz - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse 7%

Sarah Marquez - SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 6%

Kate Mitchell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

Wyatt Bettersworth - ALL SHOOK UP - New Braunfels Performing Arts 2%

Paul Carlyle - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Anthoney Teague - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Justin Elliott - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Christy Brown - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Anthony Famer - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Heidi Eubanks - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Pierre Minjauw - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0



Best Performer In A Play

Sigrid de la Llata - MOJADA - Camille Lightner Playhouse 19%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 11%

Georgie Lee - AGAINST THE GRAIN - Overtime Theatre 9%

Cindy Rodriguez - Martinez - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 9%

Jeffery Hensel - RICHARD III - Playhouse 2000 7%

Neryl Williams - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 7%

Shaghayegh Setayesh - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 6%

Katie Bishop - RICHARD III - Playhouse 2000 5%

Martin Vidal - THE MOUNTAIN KING - Overtime Theatre 5%

Sean Massey - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 5%

Justin Elliott - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 4%

Steve Reily - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Nathan Thurman - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 3%

Zac Tiedemann - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Barry Sikes - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Julia Diaz-Blair - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 2%



Best Play

THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 27%

MOJADA - Camille Playhouse 18%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Classic Theater San Antonio 12%

FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 10%

AGAINST THE GRAIN - The Point Theater 8%

THE 39 STEPS - The Point Theater 6%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

ALMOST, MAINE - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

LAST GAS - Playhouse 2000 3%

THE LION IN WINTER - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

RICHARD III - Playhouse 2000 1%



Best Production of an Opera

ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio 69%

MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - OPERA San Antonio 31%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Kjos/Nita Campos - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 12%

Max Estudillo - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12%

Max Estudillo - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 11%

Benjamin Grabill - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 9%

Max Estudillo - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 8%

Alfy Valdez - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 7%

William Boles - ROMEO & JULIET - OPERA San Antonio 5%

Steve Reily - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Charlie Hukill - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Sandra Byerly, Rachel Pruett - FINDING NEMO JR THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

Sandra Byerly - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

Ryan McGettigan - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 3%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Judd Vermillion - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Benjamin Grabill - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 3%

Benjamin Grabill - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 2%

Chasity Trajcheski - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Benjamin Grabill - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 2%

Charlie Hukill - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Ryan McGettigan - MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - OPERA San Antonio 1%

Courtney LeFan - SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Axa Soria - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 15%

Nikki Folsom/Nita Campos - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 14%

Stephen Gamez - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 13%

Scott Mitchell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 11%

Jill Campos - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 9%

John Coker - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 9%

Benjamin Farrar - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 5%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE RADIO MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Chase Jentz - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Benjamin Farrar - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 4%

Benjamin Farrar - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 3%

Andrew Harper - MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES - OPERA San Antonio 3%

Benjamin Farrar - GREASE - Wonder Theatre 2%

Chase Jentz - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bobby Torres - ROCK OF AGES - Camille Playhouse 20%

Madison Aikens - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wonder Theatre 12%

Sami Serrano - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 10%

Amy De La Rosa - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 10%

Ernesto Dominguez - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Rachael Remlinger - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Nicolas Garza - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 4%

Mitchell Correia - ALL SHOOK UP - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

Isabel De La Cerda - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%

Victoria Nieves - HEAD OVER HEELS - Harlequin 3%

Steve Burney - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Chelsea Smith - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Joshua Pena Buce - SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 2%

Matthew Carter - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Ellie Smith - RENT - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Christopher Steinmetz - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 2%

Elliott Dooley - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 1%

Joseph Schuster - RAGTIME - Wonder Theatre 1%

Courtney LeFan - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Danica McKinney - SWEET CHARITY - Harlequin 1%

Barry Sikes - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 1%

Dillon Bettersworth - ALL SHOOK UP - New Braunfels Performing Arts 1%

Catharine Peterson - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Bill Joseph - RING OF FIRE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Liza Smith - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brian Zavala - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 18%

Jai Gonzales Quintero - THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz SanAntonio 15%

Juliana Topete - MOJADA - Camille Lightner Playhouse 14%

Cindy Rodríguez- Martínez - THE GHOSTS IF LOTE BRAVO - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

Austin Escobedo - ALMOST, MAINE - Boerne Community Theatre 5%

Ty Price - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 4%

Micah Wolfe - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%

Robert Moritz - WRITE WHAT YOU KNOW - Overtime Theatre 4%

Catherine Linsam - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Faith Reily - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Zita Powell - A PILE-UP ON MEMORY LANE - Overtime Theatre 2%

Blake Hamman - WRITE WHAT YOU KNOW - Overtime Theatre 2%

Gloria Sanchez-Molina - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions- Tobin Center 2%

Mason Anthony Ortiz - LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

Tony Campbell - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 2%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 2%

Priscilla Castaneda - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Rogelio Ortiz Jr. - TONY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

Barry Sikes - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Allison Dauphine - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Carl Brooks - FENCES - 2023 1%

Courtney Williams - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Braise Whitworth - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Brad Adams - THE 39 STEPS - 100A Productions - Tobin Center 1%

Torrance Henderson - FENCES - The Classic Theater San Antonio 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LUCHADORA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 32%

NEWSIES - The Point Theater 25%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 14%

FINDING NEMO JR THE MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 10%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - New Braunfels Performing Arts 3%