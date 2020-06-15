BWW Interview: Paul Tinder of SHE KILLS MONSTERS at Performing Arts San Antonio

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly's death Agnes finds a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was a well-known Dungeons and Dragons player, and that she was passionate about online fantasy gaming. In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious young sibling, Agnes recruits a "dungeon master" named Chuck to help her play the game and hopefully understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet and funny tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance.

2. What do you think the audience can expect from the show? Is there a message that they can take away from it?

Audiences can expect lots of action, comedy along with very tender moments as Agnes learns about her sister. In the transitions we've added rock music that highlights the story and makes it a jukebox musical. The message is one of understanding and acceptance and the yearning for a second chance.

3. What made you decide to make the show available for streaming?

The planned theme for the season was stories about the Outcast so it fit perfectly. Tilly was bullied in school because she and her friends weren't cool. The game she created was to give them a voice. That is a story that needs to be told over and over and it broke our hearts to have to postpone or possibly cancel altogether. Streaming gives us the opportunity to move beyond the theater walls and make the amazing heart of this show visible to many more people.

4. In what ways was filming this production different than having a live audience?

With filming, you don't get immediate feedback or laughter or applause but you have an added sense of intimacy with the other characters. There is a freedom in that and everyone did a terrific job.

5. Will any of PASA's previous shows be available for streaming?

Wicket-A Star Wars Parody Musical will stream June 18,19,20 and 21.

