Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pioneer Theatre Company
The musical runs at Pioneer Theatre Company through November 7.
Pioneer Theatre Company has shared a new video from its production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, now playing at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre in Salt Lake City. The footage offers a look at the staging as the show continues its run, which is scheduled to run through November 7.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, based on the 1960 Roger Corman film with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a floral shop assistant on Skid Row who discovers a plant with an unusual appetite that changes the course of his life.
The production marks the second show of Pioneer Theatre Company's 65th Anniversary Season. According to prior reporting, the production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with music direction by Helen Gregory.
Pioneer Theatre Company previously gave BroadwayWorld an exclusive look at the production, including interviews with its stars and creative team ahead of opening. The show opened as part of a run previously detailed in BroadwayWorld's coverage of its opening at the venue.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Holiday Inn
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/20-12/22)
|
Little Shop Of Horrors (broadway Version)
Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre (10/23-11/07)
|
Bright Star
Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse (10/09-11/14)
|
The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!
Salt Lake Acting Company (12/04-12/29)
|
The River Bride
Weber State Theatre Program (4/02-4/10)
|
Romeo and Juliet
Snow College Theatre (11/12-11/21)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Allred Theater (11/06-11/14)
|
Merrily We Roll Along
Weber State Theatre Program (2/19-2/27)
|
The Play That Goes Wrong
Tuacahn (1/29-3/12)
|
A Sherlock Carol
On Pitch Performing Arts (12/04-12/19)
Popular episode