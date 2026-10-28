Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company has shared a new video from its production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, now playing at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre in Salt Lake City. The footage offers a look at the staging as the show continues its run, which is scheduled to run through November 7.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, based on the 1960 Roger Corman film with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a floral shop assistant on Skid Row who discovers a plant with an unusual appetite that changes the course of his life.

The production marks the second show of Pioneer Theatre Company's 65th Anniversary Season. According to prior reporting, the production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with music direction by Helen Gregory.

Pioneer Theatre Company previously gave BroadwayWorld an exclusive look at the production, including interviews with its stars and creative team ahead of opening. The show opened as part of a run previously detailed in BroadwayWorld's coverage of its opening at the venue.

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