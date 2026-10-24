Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Open At Pioneer Theatre Company
The carnivorous plant musical runs at Pioneer Theatre Company under the direction and choreography of Gerry McIntyre.
Pioneer Theatre Company’s second show of the 65th Anniversary Season, Little Shop of Horrors, is currently running through November 7th.
Little Shop of Horrors features Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken. Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith. The production is Directed & Choreographed by Gerry McIntyre with Music Direction by Helen Gregory.
Based on the 1960 low budget Roger Corman horror movie (starring Jack Nicholson!), this cult classic musical is a perennial favorite and is currently enjoying a hugely successful Off-Broadway revival in New York. Little Shop of Horrors is the story of a beleaguered flower shop assistant who discovers a strange carnivorous plant that thrives on (gulp) human blood! With a score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid fame) and featuring hit songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Suddenly Seymour,” as well as the title song, it’s a monster hit!
This Halloween, join us at Pioneer Theatre Company for a special performance of the monster hit, Little Shop of Horrors. For our 7:30PM performance only, bring a friend for free with a Halloween-night special. Dress up for a one-time-only costume contest—prizes include a signed show poster and your very own meet and greet with the larger-than-life Audrey II on stage.
Use promo code AUDREY2 at check out and your second ticket will be free! This promotion is only valid for the 10.31.26 7:30PM performance, and is non-transferable and non-refundable.
MAKE IT A SEASON!
There is still time to subscribe to a Pick 3 or 4 package—multiple options to fit your taste and budget! Subscribers get exclusive benefits and prices. With complimentary concierge ticket exchanges and discounted family and friends tickets, you get so much more out of a subscription. Explore our flexible subscription package options, then book online, visit us in person, or call our box office at 801-581-6961. For more information on subscriptions: https://pioneertheatre.org/tickets/season-tickets/
Performances will run through November 7th at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre located at 300 S. 1400 E. | SLC, UT 84112. The Box Office an be reached by calling 801-581-6961, or e-mailing BoxOffice@PioneerTheatre.org.
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