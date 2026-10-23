Photos: GODSPELL Opens at Central Wyoming College

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Central Wyoming College will present the Broadway musical "Godspell," opening Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton. Check out photos of the show.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the celebrated composer behind Broadway's "Wicked," "Godspell" is a Grammy Award-winning musical that reimagines biblical parables through contemporary dialogue, humor and a classic musical score.

CWC's production features the updated 2012 Broadway revival version, including beloved songs such as "Day by Day" and "Light of the World."

The production also marks a new beginning for CWC's new theatre instructor and , who brings decades of theatrical experience and a passion for creating opportunities for students and community members to discover the magic of live performance.

"'Godspell' is a beautiful reminder of what happens when people come together with open hearts, creativity and a willingness to lift one another up," said director, Annette Benn Thornton. "This cast has brought incredible energy, dedication and joy to every rehearsal. What makes this production so special is that it's not just about the performers onstage. It's about the connections we create with one another and with our audience. We can't wait to share that experience with our community."

Playing the central role of Jesus is Jeremy Swanton, while Andrew Thornton takes on the dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas.

The production also features Molly Bergin, Isabelle Anderson, Madison Mayhew, Michele Thompson, Kadie Crook, Rhiannon Neale, Pat Bergin, Qwanell Davis, Sam Tower, Matt Hartman and Jonathon Rummell.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

Thursday, Oct. 22: 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 2 p.m.

Location: Robert A. Peck Arts Center, Central Wyoming College, 2660 Peck Ave., Riverton.

Tickets are available at cwc.edu/tickets.

"Godspell" launches CWC's 2026-27 theatre season, which continues with "The Gift of the Magi" in December, "Brighton Beach Memoirs" in March and "Matilda The Musical" in April and May.

Photo Credit: Central Wyoming College

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