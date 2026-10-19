Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Over Salt Lake City at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 23–November 7, 2026.

This perennial favorite cult classic musical is currently enjoying a successful Off-Broadway run in New York—now you can experience this monster hit in your own backyard. BUY TICKETS HERE

This darkly comic musical features music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, based on Roger Corman's cult film. The production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with musical direction by Helen Gregory. Tickets are on sale now—don't miss your chance to see this Halloween-season favorite before it closes November 7.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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