Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Over Salt Lake City at Pioneer Theatre Company
Don't Miss Pioneer Theatre Company's Monster Hit, Little Shop of Horrors.
Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 23–November 7, 2026.
This perennial favorite cult classic musical is currently enjoying a successful Off-Broadway run in New York—now you can experience this monster hit in your own backyard. BUY TICKETS HERE
This darkly comic musical features music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, based on Roger Corman's cult film. The production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with musical direction by Helen Gregory. Tickets are on sale now—don't miss your chance to see this Halloween-season favorite before it closes November 7.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A 70-Minute Family Musical
Tuacahn (5/01-10/24)
|
Grease
Tuacahn (7/10-10/22)
|
Holiday Inn
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/20-12/22)
|
Les Misérables
Tuacahn (5/15-10/23)
|
Little Shop Of Horrors (broadway Version)
Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre (10/23-11/07)
|
The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath
Salt Lake Acting Company (2/03-2/28)
|
A Sherlock Carol
On Pitch Performing Arts (12/04-12/19)
|
The Play That Goes Wrong
Tuacahn (1/29-3/12)
|
The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!
Salt Lake Acting Company (12/04-12/29)
|
SLAC's Summer Show 2027
Salt Lake Acting Company (6/23-8/15)