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Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Over Salt Lake City at Pioneer Theatre Company

Don't Miss Pioneer Theatre Company's Monster Hit, Little Shop of Horrors.

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Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Over Salt Lake City at Pioneer Theatre Company

Little Shop of Horrors is coming to Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 23–November 7, 2026.

This perennial favorite cult classic musical is currently enjoying a successful Off-Broadway run in New York—now you can experience this monster hit in your own backyard. BUY TICKETS HERE

This darkly comic musical features music by Alan Menken and book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, based on Roger Corman's cult film. The production is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre, with musical direction by Helen Gregory. Tickets are on sale now—don't miss your chance to see this Halloween-season favorite before it closes November 7.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Pioneer Theatre Company
Upcoming Shows
Little Shop of Horrors
10/23 - 11/7/2026
The Man Who Came to Dinner
12/4 - 12/19/2026
Recent Articles
Exclusive: Director and Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pioneer Theatre Company on Their More Realistic Approach
Exclusive: Director and Stars of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pioneer Theatre Company on Their More Realistic Approach
10/14/2026
Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Transcendent Experience
Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Transcendent Experience
9/14/2026


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